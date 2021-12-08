Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline star Graham Dorrans reprieved over Hamilton Accies red card

By Sean Hamilton
December 8 2021, 12.11pm
Dunfermline star Graham Dorrans was sent off, despite the ball clearly striking his chest
Dunfermline star Graham Dorrans’ red card against Hamilton Accies has been rescinded.

The Pars midfielder was sent packing in Saturday’s clash by referee David Munro after being adjudged to have blocked a goal-bound Accies effort with his arm.

David Moyo scored from the spot to claim all three points for Stuart Taylor’s side.

However, after lodging a near-immediate appeal with the SFA, Dunfermline will have Dorrans at their disposal this weekend after his sending off was overturned.

The SFA’s fast track tribunal viewed video footage of the incident – submitted by the Pars on Monday morning – which clearly shows the ball striking Dorrans in the chest.

As a result, the midfielder’s automatic one match ban was overturned.

In a brief statement, Dunfermline said: “Following our appeal, under the SFA’s fast track claim process, against the red card issued to club captain, Graham Dorrans, during Saturday’s game against Hamilton, we are pleased to announce that this has been successful.

Graham Dorrans was wrongfully sent off for Dunfermline against Hamilton Accies

“Graham’s red card has been rescinded this morning and (he) will not now serve an automatic one match suspension.

“We would like to thank the SFA’s tribunal secretary and the fast track tribunal members for the timely and professional manner (in which) this matter was handled.”

