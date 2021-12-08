Dunfermline star Graham Dorrans reprieved over Hamilton Accies red card

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline star Graham Dorrans’ red card against Hamilton Accies has been rescinded.

The Pars midfielder was sent packing in Saturday’s clash by referee David Munro after being adjudged to have blocked a goal-bound Accies effort with his arm.

David Moyo scored from the spot to claim all three points for Stuart Taylor’s side.

However, after lodging a near-immediate appeal with the SFA, Dunfermline will have Dorrans at their disposal this weekend after his sending off was overturned.

The SFA’s fast track tribunal viewed video footage of the incident – submitted by the Pars on Monday morning – which clearly shows the ball striking Dorrans in the chest.

As a result, the midfielder’s automatic one match ban was overturned.

In a brief statement, Dunfermline said: “Following our appeal, under the SFA’s fast track claim process, against the red card issued to club captain, Graham Dorrans, during Saturday’s game against Hamilton, we are pleased to announce that this has been successful.

“Graham’s red card has been rescinded this morning and (he) will not now serve an automatic one match suspension.

“We would like to thank the SFA’s tribunal secretary and the fast track tribunal members for the timely and professional manner (in which) this matter was handled.”