Ex-St Johnstone star Kevin Rutkiewicz quits Stirling Albion with dramatic ‘financial sacrifices’ parting shot

By Iain Collin
December 9 2021, 4.59pm Updated: December 9 2021, 5.03pm
Kevin Rutkiewicz has dramatically quit as Stirling Albion boss.
Kevin Rutkiewicz has left Stirling Albion stunned after resigning as manager following an apparent disagreement with chairman Stuart Brown.

Rutkiewicz has spent the last three years in charge of the Binos, who were languishing just two points from bottom spot in League Two when he took over from predecessor Dave Mackay in 2018.

The former Aberdeen and St Johnstone defender has revealed he has made ‘financial sacrifices’ to help the club to their current position of fourth in the table.

However, with a Scottish Cup tie against Rangers next month, they have lost their last four league games and are without a League Two victory in their last six matches.

Rutkiewicz fires shot at chairman

In a statement Rutkiewicz said: “After a brief and interesting meeting on Tuesday evening with the chairman, I have decided that the time is right to step away from Stirling Albion FC and seek a new challenge.

“There is quite clearly a difference in opinion how this season has gone (as a whole), with a mutual understanding the last few weeks have been below par.

“This is not about me wanting time away from the game or personal reasons. I’ll be working in the background and looking to get back into football as soon as possible..

“Personally, I have made sacrifices to get players to this club. Personally, I have made sacrifices to make things better at this club.

“I’m not talking about time and effort, that’s a given. I have made financial sacrifices since the minute I joined, to help the club financially, to help get players and navigate difficult times.

“I have been one of the lowest-paid managers in this league since I came in but it was the honour of having the job and doing what I love that mattered most.

“I walk away with no money. I walk away knowing I’ve done a good job.”

Assistant-manager James Creaney will take charge of the team for Saturday’s away clash with Forfar.

