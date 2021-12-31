Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline announce partial return of supporters for Hamilton showdown

By Alan Temple
December 31 2021, 2.03pm Updated: December 31 2021, 2.05pm
East End Park
East End Park

Dunfermline have announced that 500 season ticket holders will be permitted to attend their next home Championship fixture against Hamilton.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed earlier this month that outdoor sporting events would be subject to capacity limits for a three-week period to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Pars subsequently made the decision to face Arbroath behind closed doors on Boxing Day.

Explaining the move, a Dunfermline statement read: “A restricted crowd of 500, which is also subject to a one-metre social distance, is actually worse than a closed door event, as we will still carry a large number of our costs with no revenue in return.

“It also creates potential division between supporters, all of whom are understandably desperate to attend East End Park.

“Organising an opt-in ballot at such short notice, during a national holiday is hugely complex.”

Michael McKenna found the net in the Lichties’ 3-0 win at an empty East End Park

Dunfermline slipped to a miserable 3-0 defeat against Arbroath at an eerily quiet East End Park.

The Pars were also due to face Inverness with no spectators on December 29 but that fixture was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Details

However, the club will open the gates for the January 15 visit of Accies.

It promises to be a fraught showdown, with Dunfermline — currently in ninth spot — hosting a Hamilton side only six points above the drop-zone.

A Dunfermline spokesperson said: “The club previously indicated that the home games against Arbroath and Inverness would be played behind closed doors.

“As restrictions on crowd numbers continue, Dunfermline Athletic can now confirm that 500 season ticket holders will be allowed into East End Park for our upcoming match against Hamilton on 15th January.

“Details of how to apply to attend the match will be announced in the coming days.”

