Dunfermline announce partial return of supporters for Hamilton showdown

Dunfermline have announced that 500 season ticket holders will be permitted to attend their next home Championship fixture against Hamilton.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed earlier this month that outdoor sporting events would be subject to capacity limits for a three-week period to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Pars subsequently made the decision to face Arbroath behind closed doors on Boxing Day.

Explaining the move, a Dunfermline statement read: “A restricted crowd of 500, which is also subject to a one-metre social distance, is actually worse than a closed door event, as we will still carry a large number of our costs with no revenue in return.

“It also creates potential division between supporters, all of whom are understandably desperate to attend East End Park.

“Organising an opt-in ballot at such short notice, during a national holiday is hugely complex.”

Dunfermline slipped to a miserable 3-0 defeat against Arbroath at an eerily quiet East End Park.

The Pars were also due to face Inverness with no spectators on December 29 but that fixture was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Details

However, the club will open the gates for the January 15 visit of Accies.

It promises to be a fraught showdown, with Dunfermline — currently in ninth spot — hosting a Hamilton side only six points above the drop-zone.

A Dunfermline spokesperson said: “The club previously indicated that the home games against Arbroath and Inverness would be played behind closed doors.

“As restrictions on crowd numbers continue, Dunfermline Athletic can now confirm that 500 season ticket holders will be allowed into East End Park for our upcoming match against Hamilton on 15th January.

“Details of how to apply to attend the match will be announced in the coming days.”