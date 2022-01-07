Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Former Dunfermline favourite Lee Bullen announced as new Ayr United boss

By Scott Lorimer
January 7 2022, 4.24pm
Lee Bullen has been unveiled as the new Ayr United boss.
Former Dunfermline Athletic defender Lee Bullen has been appointed as manager at Ayr United.

The 50-year-old Scot takes charge of the side following the dismissal of Jim Duffy, after just two months in charge, in December.

The Honest men conducted interviews with a number of candidates before selecting the Bullen.

The Pars fans’ favourite played around 130 times for the East End Park side, helping them to the 2004 Scottish Cup Final.

Lee Bullen in action for Dunfermline against Dundee United in 2002.
Lee Bullen in action for Dunfermline against Dundee United in 2002.

He then moved to Sheffield Wednesday where he captained Paul Sturrock’s side to promotion from League One via the play-offs in 2005.

Bullen, who played in all 11 positions for the Owls, was latterly the club’s under-23s coach and had three spells as caretaker manager.

A statement from Wednesday read: “The native Scot now moves back to his homeland and departs with the sincere thanks and very best wishes of everyone associated with Sheffield Wednesday.”

Ayr, who sit seventh in the Championship, welcome leaders Arbroath to Somerset Park on Saturday.

Why Lewis Martin 'could be Dunfermline's best signing' in January

