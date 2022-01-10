Montrose announce James Keatings loan extension from Raith Rovers in bizarre Notting Hill video

An error occurred. Please try again.

Montrose have announced that James Keatings has extended his loan from Raith Rovers in a bizarre social media video.

The experienced forward was initially brought to the Gable Endies in a six-month stint from the Championship side.

Both Raith and Mo have now agreed that the 29-year-old will see out the remainder of the season at Links Park as Stewart Petrie’s men push for promotion to the Championship.

Notting Hill-themed announcement

Taking to social media, the League One outfit shared an edited clip of the final scene of the film Notting Hill.

In the video, a journalist asks the question: “James, how long are you intending to stay at Montrose?”

The clip then cuts to an image of James Keatings, edited over Julia Roberts, who responds: “Indefinitely.”

The quirky video attracted thousands of views within the first hour of the club posting it.

Mo are no strangers to viral video signing announcements.

Earlier this year, they announced the signing of Blair Lyons with a video of the ‘Lyons King’. In another announcement, they created a Line of Duty-themed reveal of Mark Whatley.

Former Inverness and Dundee United striker Keatings has featured ten times for the Mighty Mo, netting the one goal.