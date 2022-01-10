Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Montrose announce James Keatings loan extension from Raith Rovers in bizarre Notting Hill video

By Scott Lorimer
January 10 2022, 9.18pm
James Keatings has extended his loan spell at Montrose.
Montrose have announced that James Keatings has extended his loan from Raith Rovers in a bizarre social media video.

The experienced forward was initially brought to the Gable Endies in a six-month stint from the Championship side.

Both Raith and Mo have now agreed that the 29-year-old will see out the remainder of the season at Links Park as Stewart Petrie’s men push for promotion to the Championship.

Notting Hill-themed announcement

Taking to social media, the League One outfit shared an edited clip of the final scene of the film Notting Hill.

In the video, a journalist asks the question: “James, how long are you intending to stay at Montrose?”

The clip then cuts to an image of James Keatings, edited over Julia Roberts, who responds: “Indefinitely.”

The quirky video attracted thousands of views within the first hour of the club posting it.

Mo are no strangers to viral video signing announcements.

Earlier this year, they announced the signing of Blair Lyons with a video of the ‘Lyons King’. In another announcement, they created a Line of Duty-themed reveal of Mark Whatley.

Former Inverness and Dundee United striker Keatings has featured ten times for the Mighty Mo, netting the one goal.

