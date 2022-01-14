Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-Arbroath ace Anton Dowds wins Championship Player of the Month for Lichties’ showings

By Scott Lorimer
January 14 2022, 12.29pm Updated: January 14 2022, 3.14pm
Anton Dowds has been named Championship Player of the Month for December.
Striker Anton Dowds has been named December’s Championshp Player of the Month for his performances for Arbroath.

The 25-year-old, who recently returned to parent club Falkirk, netted three goals and twice assisted in four games for the Lichties last month.

Dowds’ winning goal against Morton on December 18 elevated the Angus club to the top of the league, where they remain today.

The forward returned to the Bairns at the beginning of the month and enjoyed a blistering return to Central Park bagging a hat-trick and set up another goal in the 6-2 demolition of Dumbarton last weekend.

The Gayfield side have now won three player of the month awards this season already with Dowds joining Joel Nouble, who won it in September, and Michael McKenna who won it in August.

Dowds award makes it a Championship double for Arbroath after gaffer Dick Campbell claimed the manager gong.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell wins second Manager of the Month award of the season

