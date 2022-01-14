Ex-Arbroath ace Anton Dowds wins Championship Player of the Month for Lichties’ showings

An error occurred. Please try again.

Striker Anton Dowds has been named December’s Championshp Player of the Month for his performances for Arbroath.

The 25-year-old, who recently returned to parent club Falkirk, netted three goals and twice assisted in four games for the Lichties last month.

Haar-broath 2 – 1 Greenock Morton – GoalPro Conditions were incredibly difficult yesterday for both sides and the supporters! pic.twitter.com/DnkOOYc95l — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) December 19, 2021

Dowds’ winning goal against Morton on December 18 elevated the Angus club to the top of the league, where they remain today.

The forward returned to the Bairns at the beginning of the month and enjoyed a blistering return to Central Park bagging a hat-trick and set up another goal in the 6-2 demolition of Dumbarton last weekend.

The Gayfield side have now won three player of the month awards this season already with Dowds joining Joel Nouble, who won it in September, and Michael McKenna who won it in August.

Dowds award makes it a Championship double for Arbroath after gaffer Dick Campbell claimed the manager gong.