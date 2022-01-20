Montrose January business is done says Stewart Petrie as he explains importance of quick transfer window work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Montrose January business is done says Stewart Petrie as he explains importance of quick transfer window work

By Scott Lorimer
January 20 2022, 5.00pm
Montrose manager Stewart Petrie
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie says his January business is done.

The Gable Endies brought in forward Eli Simpson and experienced midfielder Michael Gardyne into the squad in the first two weeks in January.

There have also been loan extensions for Cammy Ballantyne and James Keatings.

Quick work

Petrie now believes he has a strong enough squad as Montrose continue their promotion push into the second half of the season.

And the Links Park gaffer feels it was important to get his new additions into the team quickly.

Midge (Michael Gardyne) has had a lack of football since October,” he told Courier Sport. “Eli hasn’t played a lot either – it was important to get those two into the group as quickly as we could.

“Once we get them playing games they’ll just get better as the weeks go on.”

Montrose Chief Executive Pete Stuart and Chairman John Crawford with Stewart Petrie and Michael Gardyne after his signing.
Despite an injury ruling goalkeeper Aaron Lennox out for up to six weeks, the Montrose gaffer doesn’t expect to bring in any new faces.

“With Chris (Antoniazzi) going out, we’ve no intention of bringing anybody else in,” he explained.

“If we pick up a couple of injuries, we do have one loan left. Unless it’s injury based, we certainly won’t be bringing anybody in.

“We’ll assess how Aaron is. We’ve also got a young keeper Ross Matthews who trains with us regularly, he’s out on loan just now. He’s an outstanding goalkeeper.

“We’ll have a look at all options before we make a decision. We have a week on Saturday before we have a game.”

Weekend off

Montrose now have a week without a game due to the Scottish Cup, after being knocked out by Kelty Hearts.

They next face Falkirk at Links Park on January 29.

Rather than have his side in for some extra training following the 1-0 defeat to Cove, Petrie has given his players a weekend off.

Montrose will enjoy a weekend off after the defeat to Cove Rangers.
“It was planned weeks ago,” he explained.

“We play a bounce game against Elgin (Thursday) then after that they will get a well-earned weekend off.

“I don’t believe in training on a Saturday morning.

“They work hard for us all season and if we can take advantage of a break like we can this weekend and the guys can spend time with their families.

“Then they’ll be back in hard at it for training next week ahead of the Falkirk game.”

