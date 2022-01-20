Montrose January business is done says Stewart Petrie as he explains importance of quick transfer window work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie says his January business is done.

The Gable Endies brought in forward Eli Simpson and experienced midfielder Michael Gardyne into the squad in the first two weeks in January.

There have also been loan extensions for Cammy Ballantyne and James Keatings.

Quick work

Petrie now believes he has a strong enough squad as Montrose continue their promotion push into the second half of the season.

And the Links Park gaffer feels it was important to get his new additions into the team quickly.

“Midge (Michael Gardyne) has had a lack of football since October,” he told Courier Sport. “Eli hasn’t played a lot either – it was important to get those two into the group as quickly as we could.

“Once we get them playing games they’ll just get better as the weeks go on.”

Despite an injury ruling goalkeeper Aaron Lennox out for up to six weeks, the Montrose gaffer doesn’t expect to bring in any new faces.

“With Chris (Antoniazzi) going out, we’ve no intention of bringing anybody else in,” he explained.

“If we pick up a couple of injuries, we do have one loan left. Unless it’s injury based, we certainly won’t be bringing anybody in.

“We’ll assess how Aaron is. We’ve also got a young keeper Ross Matthews who trains with us regularly, he’s out on loan just now. He’s an outstanding goalkeeper.

“We’ll have a look at all options before we make a decision. We have a week on Saturday before we have a game.”

Weekend off

Montrose now have a week without a game due to the Scottish Cup, after being knocked out by Kelty Hearts.

They next face Falkirk at Links Park on January 29.

Rather than have his side in for some extra training following the 1-0 defeat to Cove, Petrie has given his players a weekend off.

“It was planned weeks ago,” he explained.

“We play a bounce game against Elgin (Thursday) then after that they will get a well-earned weekend off.

“I don’t believe in training on a Saturday morning.

“They work hard for us all season and if we can take advantage of a break like we can this weekend and the guys can spend time with their families.

“Then they’ll be back in hard at it for training next week ahead of the Falkirk game.”