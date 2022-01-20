Jannettas Gelateria in St Andrews to bring curtain down on magic of ice cream making

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Partial to a scoop or two? What would you say if we told you that you will soon be able to view ice cream being made from scratch right in front of you?

Well, that’s exactly what one ice cream parlour in St Andrews will be doing once renovations are complete within the next few weeks.

Popular ice cream firm Jannettas Gelateria have closed for a three week refurbishment to make some exciting changes at their premises.

Following flooring damage, owners Owen and Nicola Hazel decided to close the South Street store to freshen it up and bring the ice cream maker front of house so customers can watch ice cream being made in front of them.

It has been seven years since they last closed for refurbishments in 2015 when their two premises were combined into one. Everything including ice cream cabinets, seating and lighting were changed.

What is changing at Jannettas Gelateria?

Owen says customers are often fascinated with the ice cream machine and many people ask how the popular ice cream is made.

By creating a viewing area for those visiting, Owen believes this will provide more theatrics to the experience and will prove of great interest to all ages.

Owen said: “We are going to change our layout in the shop a little bit, to create more of a viewing area.”

“Instead of doing all the exciting things in the back, we will be making the ice cream right in front of our customers.

“It is the biggest change we’ve made and the thing we are most excited about.”

The venue will also be sprucing up the paint and floors alongside a change in the layout.

More flavours and new desserts

With the easing of coronavirus restrictions from Monday, Owen is hopeful that they will be able to return to a level of normality within the year ahead.

He explained: “The biggest challenge for us was that the fun was taken out of it a bit. We were all nervous, including customers and staff, making it quite a stressful time for everybody.

“Our main focus is to get our business back up and running and get Jannettas Gelateria back the way it was.”

This year, Owen also hopes to create even more interesting ice cream flavours for customers, as well as new products including a semifreddo dessert.

Future expansion and a fifth generation

The husband and wife duo are also looking to expand the retail side of their business in more locations beyond St Andrews.

With the success of their Dundee venue, Owen is hopeful that this, too, will help them expand further, provided that there is another generation to carry on the Jannettas legacy.

He explained: “My wife and I have been running this for 28 years, and we are the fourth generation of the Jannettas family.

“We are not sure if there is going to be a fifth generation or not, which would change the goalposts a little bit in terms of expansion, but we shall see.”

