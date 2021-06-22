With youngsters breaking up for school later this week and summer just around the corner, Julia Bryce has rounded up the must-visit ice cream shops.

School’s nearly out for summer and like many of my friends who have little ones, parents across the region will be looking for things to do.

And what better way to celebrate the end of a challenging year than with a delicious ice cream in hand?

Suitable for all ages, ice cream is something every generation can enjoy together, be that grandparents who are babysitting their grandchildren, teens who are meeting up with friends, or parents who are looking for a tasty treat to distract their little ones with.

With so many ice cream parlours popping up, and every flavour known to man now available, here are some of the go-to’s the Food and Drink Team love to visit…

Jannetta’s Gelateria – Dundee and St Andrews

Run by fourth-generation Scottish Italian husband and wife team, Nicola and Owen Hazel, Jannetta’s Gelateria has seen huge success in St Andrews, and has now opened its second venue in Dundee.

The firm produces more than 100 flavours of ice cream, sorbet and frozen yoghurt. At the St Andrews premises, customers can pick from 54 different flavours from the ice cream counter, while in Dundee there are 24 flavours to sample.

The business has been operating since 1908, meaning the family has been providing locals with delicious ice cream for more than a century!

Address: The Waterfront, Dundee and 31 South Street, St Andrews

Visocchi’s Cafe – Broughty Ferry and Kirriemuir

This Italian cafe is home to some of Dundee’s best ice cream. Offering a whole range of quirky flavours including dragonfruit and maracuja, watermelon sorbet, kiwi and more, plus the traditional favourites including Scottish tablet, chocolate brownies, raspberry ripple and more, it’s a must-visit for a cooling treat.

The parlour has also created booze-inspired flavours including Peroni beer, Strongbow Cider Dark Fruit, Bailey’s Irish Cream, rum ‘n’ raisin and more.

Address: 40 Gray St, Broughty Ferry ad 32 High Street, Kirriemuir

Casa Di Gelato – Dundee

This gelateria serves up freshly made gelato daily with around 16 flavours to choose from.

The family-run business has received many accolades for its gelato which is made in small batches. A traditional Italian recipe is used to make it, and the venue also offers vegan flavours and sorbets, too.

As well as purchasing ice cream cones and tubs you can also buy tubs of their ice cream to take home to enjoy later, or browse their selection of homemade chocolates.

Address: 21 Albert Square, Meadowside, Dundee

Luvians Ice Cream Parlour – Cupar and St Andrews

This artisan ice cream producer makes all of their own ice cream, and with up to 24 different flavours to be enjoyed every day, there’s something to suit all tastes.

As well as their award-winning ice cream, they also offer up a range of goodies including their ice cream bombes which are a must-try.

Address: 93 Bonnygate, Cupar and 84 Market Street, St Andrews

Very Berries Ice Cream and Dessert Parlour – St Andrews

Why have a regular ice cream cone when you can have one of the most Instagrammable ice cream sundaes in the Tayside and Fife area?

This picture perfect dessert parlour is kitted out for all the foodies who love to take pictures of their food.

Aiming to bring the “wow factor” to St Andrews, this firm also offers up a range of desserts and large milkshakes, too.

Address: Stewarts Resort in St Andrews

Ice Cloud – Perth

This new dessert parlour is bound to pique the interest of locals. Not only is the exterior eye catching, but the dishes and drinks the team produce are also a feast for the eye.

From waffles to pancakes, cookie dough, cheesecakes, cakes, milkshakes and ice cream, your sweet cravings are sure to be satisfied here.

Address: 29 High Street, Perth

Stewart Tower Dairy Ice Cream Parlour – Stanley, Perth

When it comes to ice cream it doesn’t get more fresh, or local than this. Made with milk from the herd of Holstein cows at Stewart Tower Farm, this quality Italian gelato-style ice cream is sure to hit the spot.

Starting the business more than 15 years ago after converting a farm steading into a production area, the team have been scooping ice cream for customers for takeaway and sit-in since they added a coffee shop into the mix, too.

With picturesque views of the Strathmore Valley, it is a great setting for a tub, or cone, of gelato.

The venue is open seven days a week and flavours change daily.

Address: Stewart Tower Dairy, Stanley, Perthshire

Novelli’s – Burntisland, Fife

If you’re in the Burntisland area be sure to check out Novelli’s. Making fresh ice cream daily, there’s usually around 18 different flavours to pick from seven days a week.

Plus, for those looking for other desserts including bubble waffles, milkshakes and even chocolate kebabs, this is the place to go for your sweet fix.

Address: 192-196 High Street, Burntisland, Fife

For more food and drink inspiration…