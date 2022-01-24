Dunfermline defender Kyle Macdonald heads to League 1 on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline defender Kyle Macdonald has re-joined League 1 promotion hopefuls Airdrie on loan.

Macdonald, 22, moved to the Pars from the Diamonds last January and has made 19 appearances, notching his first goal for the club against Partick Thistle last July.

However, he has found first-team opportunities scarce since the arrival of manager John Hughes, playing just nine minutes since December 11.

As such, Dunfermline have allowed the former Motherwell youngster to return to New Broomfield to aid Airdrie’s bid to reach the Championship.

Ian Murray’s side sit in second spot in League 1, eight points behind Cove Rangers but with a game in hand.

Dunfermline, who moved off the foot of the table with Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Inverness, also allowed Craig Wighton to leave the club on loan to Arbroath as Hughes shuffles his pack.

Vytas Gaspuitis, Mark Connolly and Kai Kennedy have departed.

Coll Donaldson and Stevie Lawless are the Pars’ only January arrivals to date, albeit Dunfermline are expected to be busy in the final week of the transfer window.