Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline defender Kyle Macdonald heads to League 1 on loan

By Alan Temple
January 24 2022, 1.54pm Updated: January 24 2022, 2.55pm
Macdonald facing Hamilton recently
Macdonald facing Hamilton recently

Dunfermline defender Kyle Macdonald has re-joined League 1 promotion hopefuls Airdrie on loan.

Macdonald, 22, moved to the Pars from the Diamonds last January and has made 19 appearances, notching his first goal for the club against Partick Thistle last July.

However, he has found first-team opportunities scarce since the arrival of manager John Hughes, playing just nine minutes since December 11.

As such, Dunfermline have allowed the former Motherwell youngster to return to New Broomfield to aid Airdrie’s bid to reach the Championship.

Macdonald in full flow
Macdonald in full flow

Ian Murray’s side sit in second spot in League 1, eight points behind Cove Rangers but with a game in hand.

Dunfermline, who moved off the foot of the table with Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Inverness, also allowed Craig Wighton to leave the club on loan to Arbroath as Hughes shuffles his pack.

Vytas Gaspuitis, Mark Connolly and Kai Kennedy have departed.

Coll Donaldson and Stevie Lawless are the Pars’ only January arrivals to date, albeit Dunfermline are expected to be busy in the final week of the transfer window.

John Hughes will turn to old pals John Collins and Brian Rice to help Dunfermline beat Championship drop

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier