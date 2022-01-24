Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Watson: Ex-Dunfermline and Dundee United defender joins Falkirk

By Scott Lorimer
January 24 2022, 5.11pm Updated: January 24 2022, 5.22pm
Ex-Dunfermline defender Paul Watson has rejoined Falkirk
Former Dunfermline Athletic and Dundee United defender Paul Watson has joined Falkirk.

The 31-year-old has rejoined The Bairns on an 18-month deal.

He rejoins the League One side for a second spell after making over 70 appearances for the club between 2015 and 2018.

Watson had recently been training with Dundee, but boss James McPake opted against offering the centre-back a contract.

Paul Watson in action for Dundee United

Watson left the Pars in October where his ’employment ended by mutual consent’ after making 42 appearances during his 16-month stint with the East end Park side.

Prior to that he was part Dundee United’s Championship-winning side.

‘Player we’ve been looking at’

Announcing the signing, Falkirk head coach Martin Rennie said: “Paul is a player that we have been looking at for some time and I am delighted to get the deal over the line.

“He is a very experienced defender who has played at a really good level, and I am extremely pleased he has chosen Falkirk over several other excellent options.

“He is a player who will add a lot of ability to our squad and I am delighted to have him on board.”

Watson will go into the squad as they prepare for their weekend clash with Montrose at Links Park.

