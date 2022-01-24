Paul Watson: Ex-Dunfermline and Dundee United defender joins Falkirk

Former Dunfermline Athletic and Dundee United defender Paul Watson has joined Falkirk.
The 31-year-old has rejoined The Bairns on an 18-month deal.
He rejoins the League One side for a second spell after making over 70 appearances for the club between 2015 and 2018.
Watson had recently been training with Dundee, but boss James McPake opted against offering the centre-back a contract.
Watson left the Pars in October where his ’employment ended by mutual consent’ after making 42 appearances during his 16-month stint with the East end Park side.
Prior to that he was part Dundee United’s Championship-winning side.
‘Player we’ve been looking at’
Announcing the signing, Falkirk head coach Martin Rennie said: “Paul is a player that we have been looking at for some time and I am delighted to get the deal over the line.
“He is a very experienced defender who has played at a really good level, and I am extremely pleased he has chosen Falkirk over several other excellent options.
“He is a player who will add a lot of ability to our squad and I am delighted to have him on board.”
Watson will go into the squad as they prepare for their weekend clash with Montrose at Links Park.
New date revealed for Dunfermline’s abandoned Killie clash as Arbroath and Forfar fixtures rearranged