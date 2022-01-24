Paul Watson: Ex-Dunfermline and Dundee United defender joins Falkirk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dunfermline Athletic and Dundee United defender Paul Watson has joined Falkirk.

The 31-year-old has rejoined The Bairns on an 18-month deal.

He rejoins the League One side for a second spell after making over 70 appearances for the club between 2015 and 2018.

Watson had recently been training with Dundee, but boss James McPake opted against offering the centre-back a contract.

Watson left the Pars in October where his ’employment ended by mutual consent’ after making 42 appearances during his 16-month stint with the East end Park side.

Prior to that he was part Dundee United’s Championship-winning side.

‘Player we’ve been looking at’

Announcing the signing, Falkirk head coach Martin Rennie said: “Paul is a player that we have been looking at for some time and I am delighted to get the deal over the line.

“He is a very experienced defender who has played at a really good level, and I am extremely pleased he has chosen Falkirk over several other excellent options.

“He is a player who will add a lot of ability to our squad and I am delighted to have him on board.”

Watson will go into the squad as they prepare for their weekend clash with Montrose at Links Park.