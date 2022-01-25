Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline to eye THREE trialists in bounce game as John Hughes offers update on Dundee United kid Flo Hoti

By Alan Temple
January 25 2022, 7.30am Updated: January 25 2022, 4.05pm
Weighing up options: Hughes
Dunfermline boss John Hughes is set to run the rule over three trialists during a bounce match against Falkirk on Tuesday afternoon — and welcome back Dom Thomas.

The Pars made their third signing of the January transfer window on Monday evening, with the arrival of Joe Chalmers following the captures of Stevie Lawless and Coll Donaldson.

And Hughes is keen to add another ‘one or two’ bodies to his ranks before deadline day.

To that end, he will offer several hopefuls the opportunity to shine against the Bairns — with one player representing a firm target.

“We’re hoping to look at three trialists,” said ‘Yogi’. “We’ve got two already, and are hoping to get another involved.

“With one of them, it’s not a case of ‘being on trial’. It’s a case of him coming up and us seeing his character.

“We have done a lot of due diligence on him but you don’t want to sign anyone blind.

Dunfermline boss John Hughes.
Searching: Dunfermline boss John Hughes

“It’s important to get them up for a few days, have a chat with them — see their attitude, desire and where they want to go in football.”

However, Dunfermline’s proposed loan swoop for Dundee United midfielder Flo Hoti has stalled, with Hughes confessing: “That one has gone a little bit cold, to tell the truth. There’s a little disappointment there.”

Asked whether fans can expect a flurry of late business, he added: “We are working ever so hard. That’s six players who have been put out so we can bring in fresh blood.

“The supporters need to appreciate that and trust us. If we can get another one or two of the ilk of Lawless and Donaldson, then I’m sure they’ll be happy.”

Dom Thomas nearing return

Whether or not the behind-closed-doors encounter with Falkirk heralds a new signing, it will certainly represent a notable landmark in the recovery of Dom Thomas.

The talismanic winger is set to play his first minutes since undergoing knee surgery in December, while Iain Wilson will also step up his rehabilitation.

“Dom [Thomas] and Iain Wilson have been training since Thursday and Friday of last week,” explained Hughes.

“They are doing contact work and will play Falkirk in a friendly on Tuesday. They’ll both get 30 minutes.

“It’s a nice speed of recovery and fingers crossed they come through it. They are both working very hard with the physio, Tommy Scanlon.

“It is nice to see them back on the training pitch. You can see the enthusiasm but we need to be careful that, having done so much work, we don’t push them too fast.”

