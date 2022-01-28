Michael Travis: I loved my 7 years at Forfar but I have a job to do with Edinburgh City on Saturday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Forfar defender Michael Travis admits it may feel odd returning to Station Park on Saturday after spending seven years at the club.

Travis was the Loons’ longest serving player, having joined in 2015.

But he recently departed for a move to fellow League Two side Edinburgh City – who the Angus side face this weekend.

Hope for a warm welcome

The South African-born player enjoyed some good times with Forfar and hopes to receive a warm welcome on his return, although he knows he may also get a bit of stick.

“It will be strange going back as an opponent,” he told Courier Sport. “I’ve enjoyed my last couple of weeks at Edinburgh City. I’ve got a job to do for the new club, so I plan on doing that.

📝 WELCOME MICHAEL TRAVIS pic.twitter.com/zhTIN1Js7R — Edinburgh City FC (@EdinburghCityFC) January 9, 2022

“I hope it will all be friendly but at the end of the day that’s part of football.

“You get a bit of slating and banter from the fans anywhere you go, but I’m looking forward to it.”

After recovering from a long-term injury, the 28-year-old found himself out of the team with the defensive duo of Steven Anderson and Andy Munro in fine form.

Travis said he left the club on good terms and his decision to leave was purely a footballing one.

‘Great memories’

“They’ve got a great set of fans up there and some great people as well,” he said.

“My family were at games home and away and met some friends through the football. I’ve got great memories there but I’m on to something new now.

“Edinburgh City approached the club and things we agreed and that was me out the door.

“The main thing for me was that I needed to go out and play football.”

After 146 appearances for Forfar, Travis has handed the longest-serving player baton on to keeper Marc McCallum.

But as he comes up against his former teammates this weekend, he doesn’t feel like has a point to prove to the club.

“Forfar know what I’m capable of,” he said. “I’m just hoping to show what I can do.

“I’m making up for lost time with being injured but we’ll see what happens on Saturday.”