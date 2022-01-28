Michael Travis: I loved my 7 years at Forfar but I have a job to do with Edinburgh City on Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Michael Travis: I loved my 7 years at Forfar but I have a job to do with Edinburgh City on Saturday

By Scott Lorimer
January 28 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 28 2022, 10.58am
Former Forfar defender Michael Travis will return to Station Pakr this weekend as an opponent.
Former Forfar defender Michael Travis will return to Station Pakr this weekend as an opponent.

Former Forfar defender Michael Travis admits it may feel odd returning to Station Park on Saturday after spending seven years at the club.

Travis was the Loons’ longest serving player, having joined in 2015.

But he recently departed for a move to fellow League Two side Edinburgh City – who the Angus side face this weekend.

Hope for a warm welcome

The South African-born player enjoyed some good times with Forfar and hopes to receive a warm welcome on his return, although he knows he may also get a bit of stick.

“It will be strange going back as an opponent,” he told Courier Sport. “I’ve enjoyed my last couple of weeks at Edinburgh City. I’ve got a job to do for the new club, so I plan on doing that.

“I hope it will all be friendly but at the end of the day that’s part of football.

“You get a bit of slating and banter from the fans anywhere you go, but I’m looking forward to it.”

After recovering from a long-term injury, the 28-year-old found himself out of the team with the defensive duo of Steven Anderson and Andy Munro in fine form.

Travis said he left the club on good terms and his decision to leave was purely a footballing one.

‘Great memories’

“They’ve got a great set of fans up there and some great people as well,” he said.

“My family were at games home and away and met some friends through the football. I’ve got great memories there but I’m on to something new now.

“Edinburgh City approached the club and things we agreed and that was me out the door.

Michael Travis in action for Forfar in 2015.
Michael Travis in action for Forfar in 2015.

“The main thing for me was that I needed to go out and play football.”

After 146 appearances for Forfar, Travis has handed the longest-serving player baton on to keeper Marc McCallum.

But as he comes up against his former teammates this weekend, he doesn’t feel like has a point to prove to the club.

“Forfar know what I’m capable of,” he said. “I’m just hoping to show what I can do.

“I’m making up for lost time with being injured but we’ll see what happens on Saturday.”

Forfar ace Matty Aitken reveals friendly rivalry within Loons’ camp as he aims to fire himself up scoring charts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]