Dundee defender Sam Fisher returns to Forfar as Loons announce loan signing of highly-rated Kilmarnock teen

Forfar have welcomed the return of defender Sam Fisher from Dundee and the addition of midfielder Steven Warnock on loan from Kilmarnock.

The Loons were dealt a blow when Fisher was recalled to Dens Park at the weekend.

A potential injury and illness issue with the Dark Blues ahead of their weekend clash with St Miren meant they had to recall the 20-year-old.

Fisher returns

However, the game was postponed due to Storm Malik and the Dee have added to their squad in the January window.

Boss James McPake has now allowed the centre-back to rejoin the Loons until the end of the season in their push for League One promotion.

Gary Irvine has also welcomed the arrival of 18-year-old midfielder Steven Warnock.

Kilmarnock prospect

The highly-rated Kilmarnock youngster who plays out wide also joins Forfar until the end of the campaign.

Warnock joins Rugby Park teammate Tomas Brindley at Station Park.

The Ayrshire-born player impressed for the Athies in a recent closed door friendly.

Warnock made his first team debut for the Ayrshire side in a League Cup tie against Dunfermline Athletic last season and put pen to paper on a new two-year contract in June 2021.

Both players could feature for Forfar in Saturday’s home fixture against Albion Rovers.

The Loons also announced former Rangers midfielder Kyle Hutton had joined team earlier this week.