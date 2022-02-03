Dundee defender Sam Fisher returns to Forfar as Loons announce loan signing of highly-rated Kilmarnock teen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee defender Sam Fisher returns to Forfar as Loons announce loan signing of highly-rated Kilmarnock teen

By Scott Lorimer
February 3 2022, 6.53pm
Kilmarnock teen Steven Warnock has joined Forfar on loan for the rest of the season.
Kilmarnock teen Steven Warnock has joined Forfar on loan for the rest of the season.

Forfar have welcomed the return of defender Sam Fisher from Dundee and the addition of midfielder Steven Warnock on loan from Kilmarnock.

The Loons were dealt a blow when Fisher was recalled to Dens Park at the weekend.

A potential injury and illness issue with the Dark Blues ahead of their weekend clash with St Miren meant they had to recall the 20-year-old.

Fisher returns

However, the game was postponed due to Storm Malik and the Dee have added to their squad in the January window.

Sam Fisher has rejoined Forfar on loan.
Sam Fisher has rejoined Forfar on loan.

Boss James McPake has now allowed the centre-back to rejoin the Loons until the end of the season in their push for League One promotion.

Gary Irvine has also welcomed the arrival of 18-year-old midfielder Steven Warnock.

Kilmarnock prospect

The highly-rated Kilmarnock youngster who plays out wide also joins Forfar until the end of the campaign.

Warnock joins Rugby Park teammate Tomas Brindley at Station Park.

The Ayrshire-born player impressed for the Athies in a recent closed door friendly.

Warnock made his first team debut for the Ayrshire side in a League Cup tie against Dunfermline Athletic last season and put pen to paper on a new two-year contract in June 2021.

Both players could feature for Forfar in Saturday’s home fixture against Albion Rovers.

The Loons also announced former Rangers midfielder Kyle Hutton had joined team earlier this week.

