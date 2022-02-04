John McGlynn insists Hamilton Accies ‘will be tough’ as Raith Rovers manager refuses to discuss David Goodwillie debacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John McGlynn insists Hamilton Accies ‘will be tough’ as Raith Rovers manager refuses to discuss David Goodwillie debacle

By Iain Collin
February 4 2022, 10.30pm
Raith boss John McGlynn.
Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn

John McGlynn is eager to refocus Raith Rovers on their promotion push as they bid to finish a turbulent week by posting a first win in eight league games.

The embattled Stark’s Park side host Hamilton Accies at the end of a calamitous few days that have followed the hugely controversial capture of David Goodwillie.

After at first doubling down and defending the divisive signing, the Kirkcaldy outfit have since apologised to angry fans and said the striker – ruled to be a rapist by a civil court judge in 2017 – will not play for the team.

Rovers have lots of bridges to build after alienating great swathes of their support, the local community and wider society, as well as sparking the resignation of directors, staff and volunteers and drawing condemnation from politicians and charities.

David Goodwillie will not play for Raith Rovers

McGlynn himself has been criticised for viewing Goodwillie as a viable signing target, with some arguing he should consider his own position.

But, referring to the statements already made on Goodwillie by the club and chairman John Sim, McGlynn is concentrating his energy on trying to steer his team through a difficult time on the pitch as the club copes with waves of negativity off it.

Making it clear he would speak only about the visit of Accies and not about Goodwillie’s signing, the former Hearts and Livingston manager said: “There was a lot of good stuff on Tuesday night against Queen of the South. It was the most chances we have created for a hell of a long time, maybe all season in one particular game.

“We had loads and loads of chances. We were back to our fast, free-flowing football for the vast majority of it.

“We just allowed Queens back into the game when we were in such a superior position and could have been out of sight.

Hamilton ‘will be tough’

“There are positives but there are always negatives, because we never won the game.

“We scored three goals and could have scored a lot more, and we need to improve on that, but you shouldn’t really have to score four goals to win a game.

“Hamilton have picked up and have been going quite well. They’ve got some good players and Stuart [Taylor] has now got them playing the way he wants them to play, which is an attractive style of play. So, it will be tough.”

JIM SPENCE: David Goodwillie debacle was act of stupendous folly that renders Raith Rovers bosses unfit to steer club

