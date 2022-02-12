Kyle Benedictus urges Raith Rovers to put David Goodwillie debacle to ‘back of our minds’ ahead of almighty Celtic task

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kyle Benedictus urges Raith Rovers to put David Goodwillie debacle to ‘back of our minds’ ahead of almighty Celtic task

By Iain Collin
February 12 2022, 9.00am
Benedictus after handing his armband to a young fan
Benedictus after handing his armband to a young fan

As Raith Rovers captain, he has tried to steer his team-mates through some testing times away from football in recent days.

Now, Kyle Benedictus will attempt to help the Stark’s Park side navigate a massive challenge on the pitch as they prepare to face in-form Celtic in the Scottish Cup.

Benedictus joined manager John McGlynn in facing difficult questions regarding the controversial signing of David Goodwillie, ruled to be a rapist by a civil court judge in 2017.

The fallout continues to haunt the embattled Kirkcaldy outfit, who have since apologised for their ‘mistake’ and confirmed that Goodwillie will not play for the club.

Benedictus endured criticism after stating the Raith players would give their backing to Goodwillie, albeit those were the words of an employee asked about a new colleague after the Rovers hierarchy had initially doubled down on the divisive signing.

However, the 30-year-old has praised fans for the support they have shown the team and he hopes a trip to Parkhead can help refocus minds after the turmoil of the past 12 days.

McGlynn apologised for ‘an enormous error’ on Thursday

“We have [had] support throughout the last week at the games,” said Benedictus. “That’s all we can ask. We will give our best on the pitch every time we step on it.

“As players, we have tried to be as professional as we can. We are preparing for each game and Sunday will be no different.

“It’s something to look forward to. It will be an enjoyable occasion and we will go there and try and give it our all.”

‘Stick together’

Asked how, as captain, he can ensure the Goodwillie episode does not have an impact on the players, Benedictus added: “We just stick together and work as hard as we can.

Benedictus in action

“We have this game coming up. Personally, I don’t think you can play at a better venue and it’s something to look forward to.

“We try and put things to the back of our minds and go and give our all.”

Celtic test

Raith have already been to the east end of Glasgow this season in the League Cup in a quarter-final that resulted in a 3-0 defeat that could have got even worse after Dario Zanatta’s second-half red card.

The Championship hopefuls had their moments and provided stiffer opposition than some top-flight teams. However, it is generally accepted that Celtic are a much-improved outfit following some impressive January recruitment.

Aidan Connolly in action on Rovers’ last trip to Celtic Park

Benedictus added: “We all know how difficult the task is going to be. The signings they made in January made their team better and they’re scoring goals for fun.

“They’re the in-form team in Scotland just now and beating everybody.

“But we need to go with a game-plan, stick with it, prepare properly and give it our best shot.”

John McGlynn says Raith didn’t anticipate David Goodwillie backlash and declares: ‘I am not a bad person…I want the chance to make it right’

