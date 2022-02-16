Gary Harkins: ‘Disappointed’ Forfar coach says his side will ‘learn’ to grind out results after Stirling Albion draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar player/coach Gary Harkins believes his side will learn their lessons after a ‘disappointing’ 1-1 draw with Stirling Albion.

The Loons headed to a sodden Forthbank with a reduced squad due to injuries and Covid as Harkins took charge of the side in the absence of boss Gary Irvine.

The visitors took an early lead thanks to a stunning Craig Slater free-kick on 13 minutes and they had chances to further the lead, with Matty Aitken hitting the post.

Goal | Forfar Athletic 13' A great free kick from tonight's captain puts the Loons in the lead. Stirling Albion 0 Forfar Athletic 1 pic.twitter.com/6k1CqIUovs — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) February 15, 2022

But Forfar couldn’t capitalise on an impressive opening to the game as The Binos began to find a footing and got their equaliser midway through the second half from Dale Carrick.

Harkins believes his side will need to learn to see out games better in order to win three points in tough matches.

‘Disappointed’

“If we had played for 90 minutes the way we played for the first 25, we’d have won the game, no problem,” said Harkins, who came on as a substitute for the final five minutes.

“After being 1-0 up we have to be disappointed at the result.

“We dropped off the game in the first-half and that was how we ended up conceding their goal.

“That’s something we obviously need to work on. What it is not, however, is an attitude problem.

“I can’t fault a single player in our dressing room on that score. They are a great bunch of boys, a great dressing room and a great team.

“But what we saw is something that will improve with experience. They’ll learn how to win games like this.”

Kelty next

The side will have to learn their lessons quickly as they next face league leaders Kelty Hearts at Station Park on Saturday.

The Fifers sit nine points clear at the top of League Two and still have two games in hand over Forfar.

But Harkins knows his side will put on a fighting display, especially playing in front of their own fans.

“We’ll prepare as we do for every game,” he said.

“They’re obviously a good side and top of the league for a reason. But I’ve got faith in our boys.

“We never think any team coming to our ground is going to be too tough for us.”