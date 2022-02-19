Arbroath on Football Focus: Flagship BBC show shines light on Lichties’ ‘miracle’ rise through Scottish football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football

Arbroath on Football Focus: Flagship BBC show shines light on Lichties’ ‘miracle’ rise through Scottish football

By Scott Lorimer
February 19 2022, 1.07pm Updated: February 19 2022, 1.14pm
Alex Scott and Football Focus have cast further light on Arbroath's dream season.

Arbroath’s blockbuster season continues to catch the eye of the footballing world with a feature on the BBC’s flagship Football Focus programme.

The Lichties’ feature accompanied the likes of Andrew Robertson and Antonio Conte on the Saturday lunchtime show.

‘Blows my mind’

Host Alex Scott, a former Arsenal and England star, was joined by ex Wales captain Ashley Williams and ex QPR defender Nedum Onouha.

Football Focus host Alex Scott

After the piece Onouha described the Arbroath story as “crazy”.

“It blows my mind,” he said. “The mystique around football is that you see players on a Saturday. But with these guys, you see them on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday… because they all work normal jobs as well.

“An incredible story and one well worth getting behind.”

Williams added: “I’m a big fan of part-time football players having done it for two years.

“I wish them all the best and I’m a closet Arbroath fan from now.”

Before going live, Scott urged viewers to tune in tweeting: “this piece will have you smiling the whole way through today.”

The segment includes interviews with Arbroath boss Dick Campbell, chairman Mike Caird and fan Graeme Gersok.

All three gave their perspective on the side’s rise from League Two to knocking on the door of the Premiership, all while being a part-time team.

‘Miracle’

Produced by Scottish creative agency Studio Something, the feature includes incredible camera work in and around Gayfield from the recent 1-0 win over Kilmarnock.

Campbell retells a conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson. The legendary football manager said the Lichties’ rise through Scottish football was a “miracle”.

The full Football Focus episode can be watched back on the BBC iPlayer, with the Arbroath feature at about 45 minutes in.

The Lichties hope to continue their dream season as they take on Queen of the South at Palmerston this afternoon.

Injury doubts over Arbroath midfield duo as Lichties wary of ‘reaction’ from managerless Queen of the South

