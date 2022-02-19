Arbroath on Football Focus: Flagship BBC show shines light on Lichties’ ‘miracle’ rise through Scottish football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath’s blockbuster season continues to catch the eye of the footballing world with a feature on the BBC’s flagship Football Focus programme.

The Lichties’ feature accompanied the likes of Andrew Robertson and Antonio Conte on the Saturday lunchtime show.

‘Blows my mind’

Host Alex Scott, a former Arsenal and England star, was joined by ex Wales captain Ashley Williams and ex QPR defender Nedum Onouha.

After the piece Onouha described the Arbroath story as “crazy”.

“It blows my mind,” he said. “The mystique around football is that you see players on a Saturday. But with these guys, you see them on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday… because they all work normal jobs as well.

“An incredible story and one well worth getting behind.”

Williams added: “I’m a big fan of part-time football players having done it for two years.

“I wish them all the best and I’m a closet Arbroath fan from now.”

Before going live, Scott urged viewers to tune in tweeting: “this piece will have you smiling the whole way through today.”

The segment includes interviews with Arbroath boss Dick Campbell, chairman Mike Caird and fan Graeme Gersok.

All three gave their perspective on the side’s rise from League Two to knocking on the door of the Premiership, all while being a part-time team.

‘Miracle’

Produced by Scottish creative agency Studio Something, the feature includes incredible camera work in and around Gayfield from the recent 1-0 win over Kilmarnock.

Campbell retells a conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson. The legendary football manager said the Lichties’ rise through Scottish football was a “miracle”.

📺| Football Focus Part-time @ArbroathFC currently sit top of the Scottish Championship, just six years after being the second worst team in professional Scottish football. Can Dick Campbell take his team to the Scottish Premiership? Watch today at 12 noon on BBC One. pic.twitter.com/z8PJen2Wpb — Studio Something (@s0methingsays) February 19, 2022

The full Football Focus episode can be watched back on the BBC iPlayer, with the Arbroath feature at about 45 minutes in.

The Lichties hope to continue their dream season as they take on Queen of the South at Palmerston this afternoon.