Raith Rovers must ‘buck up ideas’ as defender sounds promotion rallying call

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Dick concedes that Raith Rovers must ‘buck up their ideas’ — or risk undoing all their hard work.

The Fifers succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against Kilmarnock last weekend, extending their winless streak in the Championship to nine matches.

The sequence stretches back to December 11.

Rovers’ first-half performance at Rugby Park was a particular nadir, with John McGlynn admitting he barely recognised his own team. Dick dubbed the showing unacceptable.

It is a far cry from their 15-match unbeaten run — the club’s best since 1992/93 — earlier this term which had fans dreaming of a first concerted title charge in a decade.

But, with some home truths delivered and digested, Raith will seek to reignite their promotion push when Partick Thistle visit Stark’s Park on Saturday.

“If we don’t buck-up our ideas, and only start games after 45 minutes, then we are going to make the rest of the season very hard for ourselves,” Dick told Courier Sport.

“I don’t think a single player in there could have fought their corner and said, ‘no, that was acceptable’ [against Kilmarnock]. It wasn’t.

“We had a great first half of the season — credit is due to the players for that — but we can’t let that be for nothing.

“We need to get back to delivering performances that people can look at and say, ‘that’s Raith Rovers’.”

Playoff push

Scanning the horizon for silver linings, Raith remain in the promotion playoff places despite picking up just five points from a possible 27.

Inverness — one point ahead of McGlynn’s charges — are enduring an identical malaise of nine matches without a win.

Partick have three games in hand due to their disrupted fixture list but are one point behind Rovers.

“We’ve got a massive game against Partick and that’s our first opportunity to put it right,” continued Dick.

“One win can make a massive difference. That happened after the Celtic game earlier this season [3-0 defeat, September], when we went on a 15-game unbeaten run.

“There is no reason why we can’t spark another unbeaten run and have a real push between now and the end of the season.

“It’s the same players and the same belief.”

Mackie impact

Dick, meanwhile, is relishing the competition for places following the arrival of Sean Mackie on loan from Hibs.

The former Alloa man has enjoyed a largely unopposed starting berth this term, with Frankie Musonda not a natural full-back and Greig Young still an untested teenager.

Mackie, with more than 20 senior outings for the Hibees, is an entirely different proposition.

“Sean [Mackie] is a great player,” added Dick. “He is physical, strong and wants to drive forward.

“That’s what you need: healthy competition. That will make us both better.

“We’ll compete and learn from each other. Sean might be better at some things, and vice-versa. Ultimately, it gives the gaffer more options for the final stages of the season.”