Forfar boss Gary Irvine relishing return to dugout and looks to correct unwanted Stenhousemuir stat

Forfar Athletic boss Gary Irvine is delighted to return to the dugout this weekend at Stenhousemuir after having to watch last weekend’s game from his sick bed.

The Loons ran out 1-0 winners against league leaders Kelty Hearts at Station Park, but it was down to assistants Gary Harkins and Scott Robertson to take charge of the side.

Back from illness

Irvine admits it was difficult to watch the game from a live stream but had full trust in his coaches.

“I’ve been back in training, feeling better to get back in about things and with the players,” he told Courier Sport.

“Last weekend was frustrating not being there with them but I’ve got my team, Jeebsy (Harkins) and Robbo (Robertson) behind me.

The Loons picking up a massive win over Kelty 👏 Matthew Aitken bagging his 9th league goal 😎#cinchL2 | @ForfarAthletic pic.twitter.com/RMkGoLMqhC — SPFL (@spfl) February 21, 2022

“I was watching it and it definitely helped me through a tough Saturday. It certainly cheered me up.”

Irvine will be back in charge on Saturday when his side travel to Ochilview.

The last meeting of the sides on Boxing Day saw them play out a seven-goal thriller with Stenhousemuir 4-1 up at half time.

Unwanted Stenny stat

The Forfar gaffer was quick to point out that the Warriors are the only side they have yet to beat in League Two and he is keen to remedy that fact.

“They’re the only team we’ve not beat so far,” he said.

“The first 45 minutes in the last game wasn’t acceptable from us, we’re going in to correct that.

“We almost corrected it in the second half but we gave ourselves too much to do.”

Despite the impressive win last weekend, Forfar still remain just two points ahead of Annan in third spot.

Irvine knows the importance of continuing their good run to gather momentum as they head into the final part of the campaign.

“We’re coming into the business end of the season and we know how important results are now,” he said.

“It’s a tough league. Annan have been going well too and there are teams fighting it out to get into the play off places.

“But I’ve never looked behind us.

“We’ve always been concentrating on ourselves and what’s in front of us.

“More so coming into the last part of the season, all you can do is look forward.

“Kelty are in front of us and the main drive now is to keep winning games of football.”