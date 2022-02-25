Forfar boss Gary Irvine relishing return to dugout and looks to correct unwanted Stenhousemuir stat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forfar boss Gary Irvine relishing return to dugout and looks to correct unwanted Stenhousemuir stat

By Scott Lorimer
February 25 2022, 5.00pm Updated: February 25 2022, 5.35pm
Forfar player-manager Gary Irvine
Forfar Athletic boss Gary Irvine is delighted to return to the dugout this weekend at Stenhousemuir after having to watch last weekend’s game from his sick bed.

The Loons ran out 1-0 winners against league leaders Kelty Hearts at Station Park, but it was down to assistants Gary Harkins and Scott Robertson to take charge of the side.

Back from illness

Irvine admits it was difficult to watch the game from a live stream but had full trust in his coaches.

“I’ve been back in training, feeling better to get back in about things and with the players,” he told Courier Sport.

“Last weekend was frustrating not being there with them but I’ve got my team, Jeebsy (Harkins) and Robbo (Robertson) behind me.

“I was watching it and it definitely helped me through a tough Saturday. It certainly cheered me up.”

Irvine will be back in charge on Saturday when his side travel to Ochilview.

The last meeting of the sides on Boxing Day saw them play out a seven-goal thriller with Stenhousemuir 4-1 up at half time.

Unwanted Stenny stat

The Forfar gaffer was quick to point out that the Warriors are the only side they have yet to beat in League Two and he is keen to remedy that fact.

“They’re the only team we’ve not beat so far,” he said.

“The first 45 minutes in the last game wasn’t acceptable from us, we’re going in to correct that.

“We almost corrected it in the second half but we gave ourselves too much to do.”

Despite the impressive win last weekend, Forfar still remain just two points ahead of Annan in third spot.

Irvine knows the importance of continuing their good run to gather momentum as they head into the final part of the campaign.

“We’re coming into the business end of the season and we know how important results are now,” he said.

“It’s a tough league. Annan have been going well too and there are teams fighting it out to get into the play off places.

“But I’ve never looked behind us.

“We’ve always been concentrating on ourselves and what’s in front of us.

“More so coming into the last part of the season, all you can do is look forward.

“Kelty are in front of us and the main drive now is to keep winning games of football.”

