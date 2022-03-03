Bobby Linn: Beating Dunfermline will instil belief again in Arbroath title push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Bobby Linn: Beating Dunfermline will instil belief again in Arbroath title push

By Scott Lorimer
March 3 2022, 8.00am
Bobby Linn holds his head in disbelief after watching his free-kick hit the post.
Bobby Linn holds his head in disbelief after watching his free-kick hit the post.

Bobby Linn says it shows how far Arbroath have come that his teammates were disappointed to only draw with Partick Thistle.

And three points over Dunfermline at the weekend could be the perfect remedy.

The Lichties moved a point clear of Kilmarnock at the top but it could have been three if they took their chances against fellow promotion chasers Thistle on Tuesday.

‘Not losing’

With little to separate the sides at the top of the table, Linn insists the pressure is still on those chasing the Angus club in the final quarter of the season.

“We aren’t losing many games, which is the main thing,” he said. “We took a point against a good side.

“The boys were disappointed not to win and that shows how far we have come in recent years.

“We are top of the league and no one said it was going to be easy with the run in we have.

“The pressure is on everyone else as no one thought we would be top at this stage.

“But we aren’t thinking too much about anyone else, we only focus on what we are doing.

“Every team in this league us full-time except us, so we are doing a good job right now.

“We know the last quarter will be tight and we have to make sure we do the basics well.

“Every match will be a battle.

“You need to go on to win it, we have nine games left and we need to take one at a time, you can’t look beyond that.”

‘A will instil belief’

While his side may not be losing games, Arbroath had to fight for a point in their last four matches.

Linn knows it’s important to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later with Kilmarnock and Partick hot on their heels.

“We want to win on Saturday and [Dunfermline] are picking up some results now.

“We have to keep working, doing things right and hopefully get a win to instil some belief again.”

3 Arbroath talking points as Lichties set up tense end to Championship season with Partick draw

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]