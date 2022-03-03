Bobby Linn: Beating Dunfermline will instil belief again in Arbroath title push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bobby Linn says it shows how far Arbroath have come that his teammates were disappointed to only draw with Partick Thistle.

And three points over Dunfermline at the weekend could be the perfect remedy.

The Lichties moved a point clear of Kilmarnock at the top but it could have been three if they took their chances against fellow promotion chasers Thistle on Tuesday.

‘Not losing’

With little to separate the sides at the top of the table, Linn insists the pressure is still on those chasing the Angus club in the final quarter of the season.

“We aren’t losing many games, which is the main thing,” he said. “We took a point against a good side.

“The boys were disappointed not to win and that shows how far we have come in recent years.

“We are top of the league and no one said it was going to be easy with the run in we have.

“The pressure is on everyone else as no one thought we would be top at this stage.

“But we aren’t thinking too much about anyone else, we only focus on what we are doing.

“Every team in this league us full-time except us, so we are doing a good job right now.

“We know the last quarter will be tight and we have to make sure we do the basics well.

“Every match will be a battle.

“You need to go on to win it, we have nine games left and we need to take one at a time, you can’t look beyond that.”

‘A will instil belief’

While his side may not be losing games, Arbroath had to fight for a point in their last four matches.

Linn knows it’s important to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later with Kilmarnock and Partick hot on their heels.

“We want to win on Saturday and [Dunfermline] are picking up some results now.

“We have to keep working, doing things right and hopefully get a win to instil some belief again.”