SPFL Trust Trophy final: Raith Rovers v Queen of the South venue and kick-off time revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

SPFL Trust Trophy final: Raith Rovers v Queen of the South venue and kick-off time revealed

By Alan Temple
March 3 2022, 6.17pm
Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium
Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium

Raith Rovers will face Queen of the South at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium in the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

Rovers reached the lower league showpiece following a stirring 2-1 victory against Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening.

John McGlynn’s men will line up against Queens, who saw off Cove Rangers in the other semi-final.

The game will take place on Sunday, April 3 and be broadcast live on BBC ALBA, with a 4.15 p.m. kick-off.

Remarkably, it is the third time in the last eight years that Rovers have reached the final of this competition.

They famously defeated Rangers 1-0 in the Ramsdens Cup at a packed Easter Road in 2014 — ironically, while managed by current Queens assistant boss Grant Murray.

Raith then shared the trophy with Inverness in 2019/20 after the outbreak of Covid meant the sides could not fulfil their scheduled Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup final.

Ross Matthews recalls unforgettable celebrations after dumping Rangers as Raith Rovers eye SPFL Trust Trophy glory

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier