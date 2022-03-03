SPFL Trust Trophy final: Raith Rovers v Queen of the South venue and kick-off time revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers will face Queen of the South at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium in the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

Rovers reached the lower league showpiece following a stirring 2-1 victory against Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening.

John McGlynn’s men will line up against Queens, who saw off Cove Rangers in the other semi-final.

The game will take place on Sunday, April 3 and be broadcast live on BBC ALBA, with a 4.15 p.m. kick-off.

TADHAL!! Tha @RaithRovers air thoiseach! Raith have turned this game around! pic.twitter.com/E1EVjJ1vzS — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) March 2, 2022

Remarkably, it is the third time in the last eight years that Rovers have reached the final of this competition.

They famously defeated Rangers 1-0 in the Ramsdens Cup at a packed Easter Road in 2014 — ironically, while managed by current Queens assistant boss Grant Murray.

Raith then shared the trophy with Inverness in 2019/20 after the outbreak of Covid meant the sides could not fulfil their scheduled Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup final.