Dario Zanatta update as Raith Rovers sweat over ankle injury

By Alan Temple
March 8 2022, 12.15pm
Dario Zanatta and McGlynn
Dario Zanatta and McGlynn

Dario Zanatta faces a race against time to be fit for Raith Rovers’ Championship clash with Queen of the South on Saturday.

The Canadian forward looked back to his best in Raith’s 2-1 win over Kilmarnock last Wednesday, rattling the cross-bar and causing havoc down the left flank with his direct running.

However, Zanatta limped out out of that SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final victory with an ankle injury. He left Rugby Park on crutches.

Zanatta celebrates after finding the net earlier this term

The former Hearts youngster subsequently missed Rovers’ chastening 4-0 home loss against Ayr United on Saturday; an 11th league match without a win.

While his absence was felt, the defeat owed far more to dreadful defending than a lack of attacking impetus.

Nevertheless, subsequent scans have shown that Zanatta has not sustained any serious ligament damage. He is understood to be showing heartening signs of improvement this week.

Zanatta could yet play a part at Palmerston Park as the Kirkcaldy club desperately seek to re-ignite their campaign.

Touch and go

“Dario is hoping to be alright for the Queen of the South game,” confirmed McGlynn.

“He picked up a knock to his ankle at Kilmarnock and left on crutches, but that proved more precautionary than anything.

“We are hopeful he could be back at the weekend but I couldn’t guarantee it.

“It will be touch and go.”

Zanatta, 24, enjoyed a blistering start to the season following his summer switch from Ayr, notching seven goals in his first 14 appearances.

However, opposition sides became increasingly wise to his surges in from the left wing and doubled up on the wide-man.

Since then, Zanatta has found the net three times in his last 24 games.

