Dick Campbell is ‘absolutely ecstatic’ with Arbroath’s season as he hits reset button for title run-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell will hold a ‘pick me up’ training session on Saturday morning as Arbroath prepare for the Championship title run-in.

Arbroath tasted defeat for only the second time in 20 league outings as they crashed to a 3-0 loss at Inverness last weekend.

That dropped the Angus side down to second spot for the first time in THREE MONTHS.

Campbell is set to freshen up his squad for the visit of Ayr – bidding to haul back new leaders Kilmarnock.

But he insists his Lichties side should feel no shame in defeat after a memorable year in the Championship.

“The spirit at our club is incredible,” said Campbell.

“You don’t really know what it’s like until you work here and see what the boys are like. They are terrific.

“Yes they are disappointed by the Inverness defeat. They know they let themselves and the fans down on the day.

“But I’ll have them in early on Saturday for a wee training session to have a look at them and remind them of what they’ve already achieved.

“I’m still absolutely ecstatic at what we’ve done so far.

“We can’t forget that our goal at the start of the season was to stay in the league.

“We’d ticked that goal off by January. That’s incredible.

“Then when you achieve that you start to think about what else you can do. We’ve given ourselves a wee shout of an even better season.

“There isn’t a team in the league that has lost fewer games than us. That speaks volumes for my players and what they’ve given me so far.”

Dick Campbell: Nicky Low can make big impact for us

Remarkably, Ayr are the ONLY team Arbroath haven’t beaten in the league this term.

And Campbell will be keen to settle a score as he revamps his starting line-up.

Nicky Low could be set for a key role in the title run-in having made an impact as sub in the Inverness defeat.

“Nicky’s an excellent player,” said Campbell. “He’s a great retainer of the ball, a brilliant passer and he can unlock defences.

“You saw that when he came on at Inverness and he has a big part to play for us.

“He’s a loveable character and always wants to play. If he’s not playing he wants to be here supporting the team.

“There will be changes for Saturday. We need to freshen up but we hit the reset button and go again.”