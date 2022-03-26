Raith Rovers No. 2 insists Stark’s Park side have ‘everything to play for’ as dire run endangers play-off hopes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers still have ‘everything to play for’ insists assistant-manager Paul Smith.

The Stark’s Park side have slipped down to fifth in the table after a dire run of just one win in their last 13 league games.

They take on Arbroath at Gayfield this afternoon three points behind Partick Thistle and have just six games left to get themselves back into the top four to secure a play-off spot.

But Smith is convinced the Kirkcaldy men can overhaul either Thistle or Inverness Caley Thistle above them to earn an end-of-season shot at promotion.

He said: “There’s six games to go and we’re right in the mix there, probably with Inverness, Partick and ourselves all vying for that third and fourth place.

“The games have been very close and the bottom five clubs have been getting results as well.

“So, it’s going to be a very exciting end to the season.

“We’ve been saying all season that Arbroath have been absolutely outstanding and kept themselves up there.

“They’re very much in the title race and if they don’t win it they’ll certainly finish second.

“It’s always a hard test up at Gayfield and I’m sure it will be no different this time round.

“We’ve got everything to play for. We’re fighting away there to get that third or fourth spot, and we’ll go up there and give it our very best shot.”

Although they are determined to take all three points, Raith are facing a defensive crisis for the trip to Angus.

Skipper Kyle Benedictus is suspended after his red card in last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Inverness Caley Thistle and Frankie Musonda is away on international duty with Zambia.

With Christophe Berra also limping out of the Inverness loss with an ankle injury, Rovers could be without their top three centre-halves.

In addition, the signing of Rangers goalkeeper Lewis Budinauckas on a seven-day emergency loan would appear to be an indication that Jamie MacDonald is likely to miss the Gayfield encounter after sustaining a knee injury against Inverness.

Having had to contend with an illness bug that has swept through the squad in recent weeks, and left just three outfield substitutes for the 1-0 win over Queen of the South a fortnight ago, it leaves another selection dilemma for manager John McGlynn, who is also without Ben Williamson.

Smith added: “It will be very similar to the last couple of weeks against Queen of the South and Inverness.

“There’ll be a late decision on what team we eventually go with.”