Arbroath boss Dick Campbell warns: ‘Don’t write us off’

Dick Campbell is warning Championship rivals not to underestimate his side as they enter the final five games of the season.

The Lichties fell four points behind Kilmarnock at the top of the table on Saturday after a 3-3 draw with Raith Rovers.

The Angus side travel to Partick on Saturday before facing Hamilton, Queen of the South, Killie and Morton.

‘Don’t write us off’

Despite the part-time side’s lofty position, Campbell knows the remainder of the campaign won’t be easy.

“All of a sudden, people are expecting Arbroath to beat everybody,” he said. “I don’t see it like that at all.

“We’re a working side who give it our best shot.

“Don’t write us off, I wouldn’t do that.

“But I’m not sitting here worried about Championships and play-offs.”

Objective already complete

Campbell refuses to be drawn on the very real possibility of promotion this season, automatic or via play-offs.

Instead, he says his players have achieved what they set out to do this campaign already and anything else is a bonus.

“Our objective was to stay in the league and we’ve done that – in January,” Campbell said.

“Now, we’re in a position where we’re fighting for honours at the end of the season.

“And give my players respect for that. They have to be commended for that again.

“We’ll not lie down to anybody. Nobody will be wanting to play Arbroath, no chance.

“I know we’re still second and we didn’t get beat and we’ll see what’s in front of us.”