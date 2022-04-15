John Hughes wants Dunfermline to be ‘entertainers’ – but Pars boss will accept ugly Ayr win for Championship safety’s sake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
John Hughes wants Dunfermline to be ‘entertainers’ – but Pars boss will accept ugly Ayr win for Championship safety’s sake

By Iain Collin
April 15 2022, 7.45am
John Hughes is quite happy to 'win ugly' if it ensures Dunfermline's Championship safety
John Hughes insists he wants his Dunfermline side to be entertainers.

But tjhe Pars boss would gladly accept the ‘worst game in Scottish football’ if it means they are a step closer to Championship safety this weekend.

The Pars are six points clear of Queen of the South at the bottom but could strengthen that lead and go above opponents Ayr United into eighth with a victory on Saturday.

Given the dangers of a play-off against the best of League One should they finish in their current second-bottom spot, three points against the Honest Men could prove pivotal in their relegation battle.

Crucial victories in recent weeks have been based on a passing, attacking style of play, but Hughes admits the three points are all that matters as the finishing line in the campaign gets ever nearer.

He said: “We need to entertain our supporters. That’s what football’s all about, we’re entertainers. You need to go and entertain your supporters.

“That’s what we’re trying to do. Stick together, hit that performance and entertain the fans.

“If we do that, we’re hoping that’s enough to pick up results.

“If it’s not but we’ve still done that then sometimes you just need to take it on the chin. That’s part and parcel of the football.

Dunfermline boss John Hughes.
Hopeful: Dunfermline boss John Hughes

“We know we’re on our own path. We keep our heads down and we try to do what we do.

“But if it’s the worst game in Scottish football on Saturday, and we scrap a 1-0 I would take it.

“That’s why I would never knock any other team or style or anything like that.

“At this stage of the season, it’s about getting results – and if it’s a scrappy game and it’s 1-0 we’ll take it.”

