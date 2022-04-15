John Hughes wants Dunfermline to be ‘entertainers’ – but Pars boss will accept ugly Ayr win for Championship safety’s sake

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Hughes insists he wants his Dunfermline side to be entertainers.

But tjhe Pars boss would gladly accept the ‘worst game in Scottish football’ if it means they are a step closer to Championship safety this weekend.

The Pars are six points clear of Queen of the South at the bottom but could strengthen that lead and go above opponents Ayr United into eighth with a victory on Saturday.

Given the dangers of a play-off against the best of League One should they finish in their current second-bottom spot, three points against the Honest Men could prove pivotal in their relegation battle.

🎟 Ticket information ahead of Saturday's match ▪️Ayr United tickets

➡️ https://t.co/p8vpDrcYvg ▪️2 match ticket bundle

➡️ https://t.co/4Q63uAYmxS pic.twitter.com/TMXgjnCqQD — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) April 13, 2022

Crucial victories in recent weeks have been based on a passing, attacking style of play, but Hughes admits the three points are all that matters as the finishing line in the campaign gets ever nearer.

He said: “We need to entertain our supporters. That’s what football’s all about, we’re entertainers. You need to go and entertain your supporters.

“That’s what we’re trying to do. Stick together, hit that performance and entertain the fans.

“If we do that, we’re hoping that’s enough to pick up results.

“If it’s not but we’ve still done that then sometimes you just need to take it on the chin. That’s part and parcel of the football.

“We know we’re on our own path. We keep our heads down and we try to do what we do.

“But if it’s the worst game in Scottish football on Saturday, and we scrap a 1-0 I would take it.

“That’s why I would never knock any other team or style or anything like that.

“At this stage of the season, it’s about getting results – and if it’s a scrappy game and it’s 1-0 we’ll take it.”