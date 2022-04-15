Illness blow for Montrose duo but Gable Endies boosted by return of talisman Graham Webster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Illness blow for Montrose duo but Gable Endies boosted by return of talisman Graham Webster

By Scott Lorimer
April 15 2022, 5.00pm
Graham Webster will return to the Montrose squad after injury.
Montrose will travel to face Clyde with another ‘light’ squad, but Stewart Petrie has welcomed the return of top scorer Graham Webster from injury.

The 29-year-old has been out of action for about a month with a knee injury.

Petrie is delighted to have his key man back – but with one returning, two other players look set to miss out due to illness.

Eli Simpson, who would have been available after suspension, and Liam Callaghan could be the latest absentees.

Midfielder Callaghan made a short comeback last weekend after 10 games out through injury.

Montrose midfielder Liam Callaghan will sit out this weekend due to illness.
Boss Petrie admits he feels for his player.

“He’s just had one of these stop-start seasons, whether through illness or injury,” he said of Callaghan. “I’m gutted for him.

“Eli could have done with some minutes coming back from suspension.

“Unfortunately, neither of them will probably be available for Saturday. We’re a bit light again.

“Webby has trained all week and returns to the squad – so that’s a big bonus for us.”

Third spot ‘in our hands’

With the play-offs secured, the Gable Endies will hope to solidify their sport in third with three points at Broadwood.

Montrose currently lead Queen’s Park by six points and a win would all-but secure their position.

But Saturday’s opponents still have their own League One position to secure and Petrie knows his side will have to be at their best.

Montrose manager Stewart Petrie
“We’re six points clear with three games to go,” he said.

“We know it’s in our hands and that starts tomorrow. We’re going to a ground that we’ve done well at, albeit Clyde are a good side.

“They still need points. I’m sure Danny will be urging his team on at home.

“They have picked up some good results recently as well. As ever, it will not be an easy game.

“They last time we played them it was a draw. We know exactly how hard they can be to play against.”

