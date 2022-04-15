Illness blow for Montrose duo but Gable Endies boosted by return of talisman Graham Webster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose will travel to face Clyde with another ‘light’ squad, but Stewart Petrie has welcomed the return of top scorer Graham Webster from injury.

The 29-year-old has been out of action for about a month with a knee injury.

Petrie is delighted to have his key man back – but with one returning, two other players look set to miss out due to illness.

Eli Simpson, who would have been available after suspension, and Liam Callaghan could be the latest absentees.

Midfielder Callaghan made a short comeback last weekend after 10 games out through injury.

Boss Petrie admits he feels for his player.

“He’s just had one of these stop-start seasons, whether through illness or injury,” he said of Callaghan. “I’m gutted for him.

“Eli could have done with some minutes coming back from suspension.

“Unfortunately, neither of them will probably be available for Saturday. We’re a bit light again.

“Webby has trained all week and returns to the squad – so that’s a big bonus for us.”

Third spot ‘in our hands’

With the play-offs secured, the Gable Endies will hope to solidify their sport in third with three points at Broadwood.

Montrose currently lead Queen’s Park by six points and a win would all-but secure their position.

But Saturday’s opponents still have their own League One position to secure and Petrie knows his side will have to be at their best.

“We’re six points clear with three games to go,” he said.

“We know it’s in our hands and that starts tomorrow. We’re going to a ground that we’ve done well at, albeit Clyde are a good side.

“They still need points. I’m sure Danny will be urging his team on at home.

“They have picked up some good results recently as well. As ever, it will not be an easy game.

“They last time we played them it was a draw. We know exactly how hard they can be to play against.”