Kilmarnock v Arbroath set for highest Championship attendance this season as more than 1,200 Lichties snap up tickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

Kilmarnock v Arbroath set for highest Championship attendance this season as more than 1,200 Lichties snap up tickets

By Scott Lorimer
April 18 2022, 12.44pm Updated: April 18 2022, 1.54pm
Arbroath fans will flock to Rugby Park in numbers
Arbroath fans will flock to Rugby Park in numbers

Arbroath’s potential title-decider at Kilmarnock is on course to be the highest-attended Championship clash of the season with thousands snapping up tickets.

The Lichties travel to Rugby Park on Friday night just two games away from a remarkable league win and promotion to the Premiership.

The blockbuster clash was set up after a Killie defeat to Inverness before Arbroath delivered a statement of intent with a 5-1 rout of Queen of the South.

Possible title-decider

It means Dick Campbell’s men go into the game just a point behind the league favourites.

An away win would give them a huge advantage going into the final day of the season.

Dick Campbell celebrates his side's 5-1 win over Queen of the South.
Dick Campbell celebrates his side’s 5-1 win over Queen of the South.

But a home win would clinch it for the Ayrshire side.

With so much at stake, fans from both clubs have snapped up tickets for the hotly-anticipated clash.

It’s understood over 7,400 have been sold for the clash, including season tickets.

Of that, more than 1,200 Lichties have bagged themselves a brief for the crucial tie – the biggest travelling support from Angus this campaign.

Highest attendance of the season

Arbroath fans sold out their initial allocation of tickets within hours after their emphatic victory on Saturday.

Killie have since opened two more blocks in the Chadwick Stand, with availability in those sections quickly dwindling too.

More tickets will be available should the additional allocation sell out.

"<yoastmark

The Angus club have put on supporter’s busses departing from Gayfield to help get fans over to the west coast.

The Ayrshire derby in February was the most-attended game of the season, so far, with 7,560.

The Rugby Park showdown is on course to smash that with days to go until the big kick off.

Nicky Low says Derek McInnes friendship on hold ahead of Kilmarnock-Arbroath title clash

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier