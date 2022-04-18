Kilmarnock v Arbroath set for highest Championship attendance this season as more than 1,200 Lichties snap up tickets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath’s potential title-decider at Kilmarnock is on course to be the highest-attended Championship clash of the season with thousands snapping up tickets.

The Lichties travel to Rugby Park on Friday night just two games away from a remarkable league win and promotion to the Premiership.

The blockbuster clash was set up after a Killie defeat to Inverness before Arbroath delivered a statement of intent with a 5-1 rout of Queen of the South.

Possible title-decider

It means Dick Campbell’s men go into the game just a point behind the league favourites.

An away win would give them a huge advantage going into the final day of the season.

But a home win would clinch it for the Ayrshire side.

With so much at stake, fans from both clubs have snapped up tickets for the hotly-anticipated clash.

It’s understood over 7,400 have been sold for the clash, including season tickets.

Of that, more than 1,200 Lichties have bagged themselves a brief for the crucial tie – the biggest travelling support from Angus this campaign.

Highest attendance of the season

Arbroath fans sold out their initial allocation of tickets within hours after their emphatic victory on Saturday.

Killie have since opened two more blocks in the Chadwick Stand, with availability in those sections quickly dwindling too.

More tickets will be available should the additional allocation sell out.

The Angus club have put on supporter’s busses departing from Gayfield to help get fans over to the west coast.

The Ayrshire derby in February was the most-attended game of the season, so far, with 7,560.

The Rugby Park showdown is on course to smash that with days to go until the big kick off.