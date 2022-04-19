Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes 1996 league-winning comparison ahead of Kilmarnock showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes 1996 league-winning comparison ahead of Kilmarnock showdown

By Scott Lorimer
April 19 2022, 8.00am
Dick Campbell pictured as the Dunfermline assistant in the 90s.

Dick Campbell has made the striking comparison to Dunfermline’s 1996 First Division title win as his Arbroath side face a similar path in the Championship.

The Lichties are just two wins away from a historic league title with the odds stacked against them.

The situation bears a resemblance to the Pars’ title-winning campaign, with Campbell the assistant boss.

‘Everyone wrote us off’

Dunfermline travelled to league leaders Dundee United with the trophy already adorned in orange and black ribbons.

But Campbell, and boss Bert Paton, oversaw an incredible victory at Tannadice, with Stewart Petrie scoring the only goal of the game.

The Fifers clinched the league the following week with a 2-1 win over Airdrie at East End Park.

Looking ahead to the Rugby Park clash, he said: “It’s as big a game as I have ever been involved with.

“I went down to Tannadice with Dunfermline once and everyone wrote us off. Jim McLean put all the home fans behind the goals to try and intimidate us.

Bert Paton, left, and Dick Campbell

“We beat them and then we beat Airdrie the following week to win the Championship.

“So I am going down on Friday with no illusions. I’ve nothing to worry about. It’s not going to break my heart if we don’t do it.

“The pressure is all on Kilmarnock because of their high expectation level.”

Big support in Kilmarnock

The Lichties will travel to Ayrshire in big numbers.

Over 1,200 fans will travel from Angus to see their side take a huge step towards thee top flight.

Campbell admits it is changed days from when he first took over the side at the bottom of League Two.

Dick Campbell celebrates his side's 5-1 win over Queen of the South.
Dick Campbell celebrates his side’s 5-1 win over Queen of the South.

“You can smell it here,” he said. “It’s a lovely place to do your work.

“We had 2,500 on Saturday and when I came here our average crowd was 500. It’s fantastic.

“I think we will take over 2,000 down there.

“Derek’s a good friend of mine and we will shake hands after the game.

“They’ll know what they have to do. But what a game it’s going to be.”

