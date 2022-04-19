Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes 1996 league-winning comparison ahead of Kilmarnock showdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell has made the striking comparison to Dunfermline’s 1996 First Division title win as his Arbroath side face a similar path in the Championship.

The Lichties are just two wins away from a historic league title with the odds stacked against them.

The situation bears a resemblance to the Pars’ title-winning campaign, with Campbell the assistant boss.

‘Everyone wrote us off’

Dunfermline travelled to league leaders Dundee United with the trophy already adorned in orange and black ribbons.

But Campbell, and boss Bert Paton, oversaw an incredible victory at Tannadice, with Stewart Petrie scoring the only goal of the game.

The Fifers clinched the league the following week with a 2-1 win over Airdrie at East End Park.

Looking ahead to the Rugby Park clash, he said: “It’s as big a game as I have ever been involved with.

“I went down to Tannadice with Dunfermline once and everyone wrote us off. Jim McLean put all the home fans behind the goals to try and intimidate us.

“We beat them and then we beat Airdrie the following week to win the Championship.

“So I am going down on Friday with no illusions. I’ve nothing to worry about. It’s not going to break my heart if we don’t do it.

“The pressure is all on Kilmarnock because of their high expectation level.”

Big support in Kilmarnock

The Lichties will travel to Ayrshire in big numbers.

Over 1,200 fans will travel from Angus to see their side take a huge step towards thee top flight.

Campbell admits it is changed days from when he first took over the side at the bottom of League Two.

“You can smell it here,” he said. “It’s a lovely place to do your work.

“We had 2,500 on Saturday and when I came here our average crowd was 500. It’s fantastic.

“I think we will take over 2,000 down there.

“Derek’s a good friend of mine and we will shake hands after the game.

“They’ll know what they have to do. But what a game it’s going to be.”