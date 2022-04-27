Arbroath boss Dick Campbell nominated for top manager award alongside Ange Postecoglou and Steve Clarke

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association (SFWA) Manager of the Year award.

The legendary Lichties boss has seen his side exceed all expectations this season to finish second in the Championship, narrowly missing out on the title.

Despite the bitter disappointment on losing out to Kilmarnock, Campbell could still guide the Angus side to the Premiership via the play-offs.

Regardless, the 2021/22 season has been a remarkable one for the only part-time team in the division.

‘No big time Charlies’

The feat is made even more impressive due to a bulk of the squad remaining from the previous season.

And last year the Angus side just managed to secure its status in Scotland’s second-tier.

Campbell previously told Courier Sport he believes the unity within the team has helped see them through.

“The atmosphere in and out of the dressing room is good, the players have all bought into it and know what hard work means,” he said.

“I don’t think there are any big time Charlies in the dressing room.

“They all get on with it and work hard.

“But I’m just the guy that steers the ship. The ones who row the boat are the players.”

However, the veteran boss is up against other big names in Scottish football for the gong.

Steve Clarke, who guided Scotland to their first major tournament in 23 years and is on the verge of another, is also nominated.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, Robbie Neilson of Hearts and Ross County manager Malky Mackay are the others up for the award.

The winner will collect their trophy at the annual SFWA dinner in Glasgow on May 8.