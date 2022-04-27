Arbroath boss Dick Campbell nominated for top manager award alongside Ange Postecoglou and Steve Clarke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell nominated for top manager award alongside Ange Postecoglou and Steve Clarke

By Scott Lorimer
April 27 2022, 7.30am Updated: April 27 2022, 1.19pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association (SFWA) Manager of the Year award.

The legendary Lichties boss has seen his side exceed all expectations this season to finish second in the Championship, narrowly missing out on the title.

Despite the bitter disappointment on losing out to Kilmarnock, Campbell could still guide the Angus side to the Premiership via the play-offs.

Regardless, the 2021/22 season has been a remarkable one for the only part-time team in the division.

‘No big time Charlies’

The feat is made even more impressive due to a bulk of the squad remaining from the previous season.

And last year the Angus side just managed to secure its status in Scotland’s second-tier.

Campbell previously told Courier Sport he believes the unity within the team has helped see them through.

“The atmosphere in and out of the dressing room is good, the players have all bought into it and know what hard work means,” he said.

“I don’t think there are any big time Charlies in the dressing room.

“They all get on with it and work hard.

“But I’m just the guy that steers the ship. The ones who row the boat are the players.”

However, the veteran boss is up against other big names in Scottish football for the gong.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke
Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

Steve Clarke, who guided Scotland to their first major tournament in 23 years and is on the verge of another, is also nominated.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, Robbie Neilson of Hearts and Ross County manager Malky Mackay are the others up for the award.

The winner will collect their trophy at the annual SFWA dinner in Glasgow on May 8.

REVEALED: Voting blunder that cost Arbroath hero Tam O’Brien place in Championship Team of Year

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]