SPFL Player of Year Michael McKenna gives Arbroath added spark says teammate Scott Stewart

Arbroath winger Scott Stewart believes talisman Michael McKenna has been one of the main driving forces in the Lichties incredible season as they look to cap it off with Premiership promotion.

On Thursday, McKenna was announced as the SPFL Championship Player of the Year after playing an integral role in his side’s second place finish.

The 31-year-old self-employed electrician was also the league’s top scorer with 15 goals in his 34 appearances.

Michael McKenna – @SPFL @cinchuk Scottish Championship Player of the Season A HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to @Mikey_211991 who has been named the SPFL Cinch Scottish Championship Player of the Season! Top Goal Scorer and adds to his PFA Scotland Award!https://t.co/Rb2720lx2j pic.twitter.com/MV4ilJ8kau — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) May 12, 2022

The SPFL award comes just weeks after the midfielder was crowned PFA player of the year.

McKenna influence hailed

Stewart says his Arbroath teammate deserves the recognition but believes his awards are down to more than just goals.

“I think everybody would agree with Mikey winning the award,” he told Courier Sport. “He has been outstanding.

“As a teammate, you notice his ability goes beyond the goals as a midfielder.

“The work rate he puts in to make it through 90 minutes and the ground he covers all around the pitch.

“He has played off the striker at times, he’s had a free role to go and create chances as well but he also works for the team, which he has done brilliantly.

“This season he’s taken the game by the scruff of the neck and taken charge.

“He has really stamped his authority and this year it has shown.

“As teammates, you see how hard he works and that pushes you on as well. He is a positive influence on the rest of us.”

Play-off second leg

Stewart will be hoping some of that positive influence rubs off on Friday night in the second leg of their Premiership play-off semi-final with Inverness.

The tie is evenly-poised after a hard-fought 0-0 draw in the Highlands on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old expects the Gayfield clash to play out in a similar fashion but is full of belief going into the clash.

“As the season has gone on, we’ve went into every game with a lot of confidence and that has shown with where we’ve finished,” he said.

“It will be a tough game, as you’ve seen from Tuesday.

“I thought it was a tight game. Neither team wanted to give much away.

“It will be very similar on Friday, I imagine, but being at home, you want to go and impose yourself a bit more.

“We’ve gone into every game with confidence. We’ll not take this game lightly at all.”