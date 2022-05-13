SPFL Player of Year Michael McKenna gives Arbroath added spark says teammate Scott Stewart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SPFL Player of Year Michael McKenna gives Arbroath added spark says teammate Scott Stewart

By Scott Lorimer
May 13 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 13 2022, 12.40pm
Scott Stewart has praised SPFL Player of the Year Michael McKenna (right)
Scott Stewart has praised SPFL Player of the Year Michael McKenna (right)

Arbroath winger Scott Stewart believes talisman Michael McKenna has been one of the main driving forces in the Lichties incredible season as they look to cap it off with Premiership promotion.

On Thursday, McKenna was announced as the SPFL Championship Player of the Year after playing an integral role in his side’s second place finish.

The 31-year-old self-employed electrician was also the league’s top scorer with 15 goals in his 34 appearances.

The SPFL award comes just weeks after the midfielder was crowned PFA player of the year.

McKenna influence hailed

Stewart says his Arbroath teammate deserves the recognition but believes his awards are down to more than just goals.

“I think everybody would agree with Mikey winning the award,” he told Courier Sport. “He has been outstanding.

“As a teammate, you notice his ability goes beyond the goals as a midfielder.

“The work rate he puts in to make it through 90 minutes and the ground he covers all around the pitch.

“He has played off the striker at times, he’s had a free role to go and create chances as well but he also works for the team, which he has done brilliantly.

“This season he’s taken the game by the scruff of the neck and taken charge.

Michael McKenna of Arbroath makes a pass under pressure from Inverness' Reece McAlear.
Michael McKenna of Arbroath makes a pass under pressure from Inverness’ Reece McAlear.

“He has really stamped his authority and this year it has shown.

“As teammates, you see how hard he works and that pushes you on as well. He is a positive influence on the rest of us.”

Play-off second leg

Stewart will be hoping some of that positive influence rubs off on Friday night in the second leg of their Premiership play-off semi-final with Inverness.

The tie is evenly-poised after a hard-fought 0-0 draw in the Highlands on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old expects the Gayfield clash to play out in a similar fashion but is full of belief going into the clash.

Scott Stewart in action for Arbroath.
Scott Stewart in action for Arbroath.

“As the season has gone on, we’ve went into every game with a lot of confidence and that has shown with where we’ve finished,” he said.

“It will be a tough game, as you’ve seen from Tuesday.

“I thought it was a tight game. Neither team wanted to give much away.

“It will be very similar on Friday, I imagine, but being at home, you want to go and impose yourself a bit more.

“We’ve gone into every game with confidence. We’ll not take this game lightly at all.”

