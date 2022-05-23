Forward and defender depart Forfar as Loons praise Dundee and Kilmarnock loan stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forward and defender depart Forfar as Loons praise Dundee and Kilmarnock loan stars

By Scott Lorimer
May 23 2022, 5.29pm
Striker Scott Shepherd has left Forfar after two seasons.
Striker Scott Shepherd has left Forfar after two seasons.

Forfar Athletic have confirmed the departure of two more players as the side looks to regroup for another League Two title push.

Scott Shepherd and Archie Thomas are the latest pair to leave the Loons, following Grant and Steven Anderson.

Both joined the club at the beginning of the 2020/21 season but are out of contract with their deals expiring.

Forward Shepherd made 71 appearances for the Station Park side, netting eight goals.

Defender Archie Thomas has left Forfar.
Defender Archie Thomas has left Forfar.

Thomas, a defender saw his playing time cut short due to injury, playing 34 times. He made his Forfar bow in the League Cup clash against Hibs, replacing the injured Darren Whyte.

A statement issued by the club read: “[Scott Shepherd’s] goals included a brace in the narrow win over Stranraer in January of this year and his appearances were always full of energy and hard work.

“Unfortunately, Archie’s playing time was cut short due to injury, but he will also be remembered for his hard work and professionalism during his time with the club.”

Loan stars praised

The Loons also paid tribute to the four loanees, Sam Fisher Luke Strachan, Tomas Brindley and Steven Warnock, who returned to their parent clubs.

A club spokesperson added: “Tomas and Steven, both on loan from Kilmarnock, made 14 and nine appearances respectively with Steven scoring twice including the memorable goal in the draw at Kelty in April.

Sam Fisher has returned to Dundee.
Sam Fisher has returned to Dundee.

“Our Dundee loanees, Sam and Luke played 14 and 31 times respectively for the Loons with Sam also featuring nine times in the 2020/21 season.

“Sam’s goal against Stenhousemuir on Boxing Day 2021 featured on the goal of the season shortlist.

“All four made an important contribution to the Loons this season and we thank them and their parent clubs for all their assistance.”

