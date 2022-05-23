Forward and defender depart Forfar as Loons praise Dundee and Kilmarnock loan stars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Athletic have confirmed the departure of two more players as the side looks to regroup for another League Two title push.

Scott Shepherd and Archie Thomas are the latest pair to leave the Loons, following Grant and Steven Anderson.

Both joined the club at the beginning of the 2020/21 season but are out of contract with their deals expiring.

Forward Shepherd made 71 appearances for the Station Park side, netting eight goals.

Thomas, a defender saw his playing time cut short due to injury, playing 34 times. He made his Forfar bow in the League Cup clash against Hibs, replacing the injured Darren Whyte.

A statement issued by the club read: “[Scott Shepherd’s] goals included a brace in the narrow win over Stranraer in January of this year and his appearances were always full of energy and hard work.

“Unfortunately, Archie’s playing time was cut short due to injury, but he will also be remembered for his hard work and professionalism during his time with the club.”

Loan stars praised

The Loons also paid tribute to the four loanees, Sam Fisher Luke Strachan, Tomas Brindley and Steven Warnock, who returned to their parent clubs.

A club spokesperson added: “Tomas and Steven, both on loan from Kilmarnock, made 14 and nine appearances respectively with Steven scoring twice including the memorable goal in the draw at Kelty in April.

“Our Dundee loanees, Sam and Luke played 14 and 31 times respectively for the Loons with Sam also featuring nine times in the 2020/21 season.

“Sam’s goal against Stenhousemuir on Boxing Day 2021 featured on the goal of the season shortlist.

“All four made an important contribution to the Loons this season and we thank them and their parent clubs for all their assistance.”