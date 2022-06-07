Kelty Hearts set to announce ex-Dunfermline boss John Potter as their new manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts are set to announce John Potter as their new manager.

The former Dunfermline boss will replace Kevin Thomson, who parted company with Kelty in search of a full-time coaching job.

Potter, 42, has been Jack Ross’s assistant at Sunderland and Hibs.

More recently, he helped to guide Queen’s Park into the Championship while the Glasgow club were without a permanent manager.

Kelty blew away the field in securing promotion to League One and will be aiming to continue their upward momentum under Potter.