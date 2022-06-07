Kelty Hearts set to announce ex-Dunfermline boss John Potter as their new manager By Eric Nicolson June 7 2022, 9.35am Updated: June 7 2022, 12.36pm 0 John Potter will be the new Kelty Hearts manager. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kelty Hearts are set to announce John Potter as their new manager. The former Dunfermline boss will replace Kevin Thomson, who parted company with Kelty in search of a full-time coaching job. Potter, 42, has been Jack Ross’s assistant at Sunderland and Hibs. John Potter in his Dunfermline days More recently, he helped to guide Queen’s Park into the Championship while the Glasgow club were without a permanent manager. Kelty blew away the field in securing promotion to League One and will be aiming to continue their upward momentum under Potter. Kelty Hearts sporting director Andrew Barrowman brands ‘new Gretna’ jibes LAUGHABLE and insists Fifers will be self-sufficient next season Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Kevin Thomson quits as Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson quits Kelty Hearts, Fife club confirms, as search begins for New Central Park replacement Dundee consider manager options as Shaun Maloney wait goes on – but Kevin Thomson NOT among them despite Kelty Hearts ‘exit’ Ex-Dundee boss James McPake named Dunfermline manager on two-year deal