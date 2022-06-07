Arbroath No.2 vows to continue proactive approach to summer transfer window

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell insists he and his brother Dick are still on the lookout for new players ahead of the new season.

The Lichties made their third summer signing on Monday with Kieran Shanks putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

He joins keeper Cammy Gill and midfielder Keaghan Jacobs as the new recruits, so far.

The Campbell twins already had a solid frame of the squad in place with 14 players already under contract.

Solid squad built up

Speaking to Courier Sport, Ian has vowed to fans that he is always working add the right players to the team.

But supporters may need to be patient before some more new arrivals are announced.

“We start back on pre-season training on Monday,” he said. “Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll start to assemble our team for next year.

“We already have a fantastic team, although we lost a few players and we’re bringing some in.

“The basis of our team is the same and we’re looking to compliment them with the right players.

“We’ve got 17 players signed up now. We hope to get that to 22.

“That will include loan players as well is one or two others we are chasing just now.

“The loan players are critical to us. There are guys we are chasing just now but that won’t fall into place until at least July.

“It will be great to get all the players back and we’ll start to focus on the season again.”

Trialists to be considered

Campbell added that a few trialists will take part in their pre-season sessions.

Some from north and south of the border will be assessed with the Lichties assistant keen to find the right players.

“There are a few guys coming for pre-season, from not just Scotland but England, so we’ll have a look at them,” Campbell said.

“We’ve done our homework and we know what we’re looking for.

“It’s important the fans know we’re not just sitting on our hands.

“In a lot of ways this is the busiest time of the season for myself and Dick.”