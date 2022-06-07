Arbroath No.2 vows to continue proactive approach to summer transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath No.2 vows to continue proactive approach to summer transfer window

By Scott Lorimer
June 7 2022, 5.00pm
Arbroath management duo Dick and Ian Campbell
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell insists he and his brother Dick are still on the lookout for new players ahead of the new season.

The Lichties made their third summer signing on Monday with Kieran Shanks putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

He joins keeper Cammy Gill and midfielder Keaghan Jacobs as the new recruits, so far.

The Campbell twins already had a solid frame of the squad in place with 14 players already under contract.

Solid squad built up

Speaking to Courier Sport, Ian has vowed to fans that he is always working add the right players to the team.

But supporters may need to be patient before some more new arrivals are announced.

“We start back on pre-season training on Monday,” he said. “Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll start to assemble our team for next year.

Arbroath have signed Inverurie Locos top-scorer Kieran Shanks.
“We already have a fantastic team, although we lost a few players and we’re bringing some in.

“The basis of our team is the same and we’re looking to compliment them with the right players.

“We’ve got 17 players signed up now. We hope to get that to 22.

“That will include loan players as well is one or two others we are chasing just now.

“The loan players are critical to us. There are guys we are chasing just now but that won’t fall into place until at least July.

“It will be great to get all the players back and we’ll start to focus on the season again.”

Trialists to be considered

Campbell added that a few trialists will take part in their pre-season sessions.

Some from north and south of the border will be assessed with the Lichties assistant keen to find the right players.

Arbroath assistant boss Ian Campbell
“There are a few guys coming for pre-season, from not just Scotland but England, so we’ll have a look at them,” Campbell said.

“We’ve done our homework and we know what we’re looking for.

“It’s important the fans know we’re not just sitting on our hands.

“In a lot of ways this is the busiest time of the season for myself and Dick.”

