Arbroath confirm departure of strike duo as Lichties provide squad update

By Scott Lorimer
June 6 2022, 1.53pm
Arbroath have confirmed the departure of forward duo Sam Ford and Michael Bakare with boss Dick Campbell working on new additions to his squad.

The English pair joined the Lichties during the winter transfer window on short-term deals.

However, they failed to make an impact and have left the side at the end of their deals.

Both have returned to England to pursue their careers south of the border.

Ford, 24, a former West Ham kid joined from Felixstow and Walton United. He made five appearances in the Championship and one in the Scottish Cup.

Bakare, 35, made just the three appearances.

Boss Campbell has already made strides to replace the duo with the signing of Kieran Shanks from Inverurie Locos.

Squad update

The Gayfield side also confirmed the departures of Craig Wighton, Chris Hamilton and Jack Hamilton to their parent clubs after their loan spells came to an end.

Chris had previously hinted at a possible return to Gayfield with his Hearts deal expiring, but he now looks certain to move on to pastures new.

In a statement on social media, the club put on record its appreciation for all players to have put on the maroon jersey last season.

Arbroath FC Squad – June 2022

Posted by Arbroath Football Club – Official on Monday, 6 June 2022

It read: “It’s always a sad time of the year as we say goodbyes to some players who have given their all for Arbroath FC but we also an exciting time as we welcome new players into the Arbroath Family.

“We would like to thank all players who played for Arbroath in what turned out to be a remarkable season.

“Harrison Clark, Joel Nouble and Anton Dowds all turned out for the Lichties before Christmas and were pivotal in our season.

“Thank you to all players and we wish those moving on all the very best of luck and we look forward to seeing our team back together at training very soon.

“We hope to have more signing news soon, as Dick works hard to bring in more players to the club.”

The Lichties currently have 17 squad players in place for the coming season with more signings expected in the coming weeks.

Arbroath fend off other clubs to sign Inverurie Locos top-scorer Kieran Shanks

