Brechin City new boy recalls shock of seeing former Scotland boss Craig Levein scout him at Dundee junior ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Brechin City new boy recalls shock of seeing former Scotland boss Craig Levein scout him at Dundee junior ground

By Scott Lorimer
June 19 2022, 5.30pm
Former Scotland boss Craig Levein (left) and Grady McGrath.
Former Scotland boss Craig Levein (left) and Grady McGrath.

Grady McGrath has experienced a rollercoaster year.

Last June, he was released by boyhood club Dundee before taking a full-time job and signing for East Craigie, six leagues beneath the Dark Blues.

Twelve months on, he is looking to get his football career back on track with Brechin City after catching the eye of former Scotland boss, and club adviser, Craig Levein.

Goals aplenty

The step down through divisions appears to have done the 20-year-old the world of good.

He amassed an incredible 74 goals in the East of Scotland Midland League. Despite some reports elsewhere stating 72, Grady insists they have chalked off two.

This attracted interest from Arbroath and full-time clubs including Cove Rangers and Raith Rovers.

While a return to full-time football is the end goal, for now, the opportunity to play football on a regular basis, promised by Levein, was something too good to turn down.

“I’m really excited to join Brechin,” McGrath told Courier Sport.

“I met with Andy [Kirk] and Craig a couple of months ago to speak about things and I was really impressed with them.

“They made it seem like a really good place to be and I know a couple of the boys that will be there.

“They spoke really well and knew a lot about me and said I’d done the right thing in stepping down the leagues to come back up.

“It just seemed they had done their research which was a huge selling point for me.”

Grady McGrath unveiled as a Brechin player
Grady McGrath unveiled as a Brechin player

Levein at Craigie Park

McGrath recalls a couple of games where heads were turned at the sight of Craig Levein at Craigie Park.

He admits tongues were wagging over who he was there to cast an eye over.

“I think everyone had been aware that he had been up to watch a few games because everyone recognised him and wondered who he had been watching,” McGrath said.

Craig Levein carries out a director of football-style role at Brechin.
Craig Levein carries out a director of football-style role at Brechin.

“My dad had been speaking to the scout and realised it was me that they were there to watch, and a couple of other boys as well.

“It was good to see interest from such a big name in Scottish football.

“It was a bit of a shock to everyone when he turned up to the games.

“He wasn’t one of the regulars!”

Brechin make it a double from East Craigie with signing of highly-rated midfielder

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]