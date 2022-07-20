Cammy Gill feared instant sacking when Arbroath boss Dick Campbell realised he wasn’t a fellow Fifer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Arbroath keeper Cammy Gill revealed the moment he had to break the news to boss Dick Campbell that he wasn’t a fellow Fifer.

While the 24-year-old was signed up for his goalkeeping abilities rather than where he was born, his Fife-born boss spoke proudly of having another in his ranks at Gayfield.

Campbell proudly told Arbroath TV after his signing: “That’s what’s wrong with football; there are not enough Fifers in it.”

Gill spent 13 years with Dunfermline, where he came through the youth ranks before departing for Cowdenbeath last season.

While he has spent nearly half his footballing life in the Kingdom, he was actually born on the other side of the Firth of Forth.

Campbell ‘not pleased’

Gill recalled the moment he had to break the news to his new gaffer, which his new teammates found hilarious.

“It’s funny, because I’m not actually from Fife,” he laughed. “When I told him he wasn’t too happy.

“I thought I was going to get sacked on the spot.

“I’d been at Dunfermline for a number of years when I was younger.

“I’ve spent half my days in Fife but I’m Edinburgh-born.

“The gaffer wasn’t pleased. The boys have been winding me up a bit about it as well.”

Patience is key for Gill

Gill was handed his debut last Wednesday against former side Cowdenbeath in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Lichties ran out comfortable winners with their keeper having precious little to do in goal.

Regardless, the clean sheets are all the same to Gill and he knows his next game might not be as plain sailing.

He knows he may have to be patient to get that chance though with Derek ‘Gats’ Gaston the first-choice stopper.

“Last year, I left Dunfermline because I wanted to play games,” Gill explained.

“I’m wanting to jump back into it this season and play as many games as I can.

“Gats had an excellent season last year, along with the rest of the guys. It’s just one of these things with goalkeeping, you need to bide your time.

“When the opportunity comes you need to take it. I’ve been there before and I’ll keep plugging away and pushing Gats and he’ll be the same with me.

“We will push each other on to make each other better, which can only be good for Arbroath.”