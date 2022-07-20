Cammy Gill feared instant sacking when Arbroath boss Dick Campbell realised he wasn’t a fellow Fifer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Cammy Gill feared instant sacking when Arbroath boss Dick Campbell realised he wasn’t a fellow Fifer

By Scott Lorimer
July 20 2022, 5.00pm
Cammy Gill; definitely not from Fife.
Cammy Gill; definitely not from Fife.

New Arbroath keeper Cammy Gill revealed the moment he had to break the news to boss Dick Campbell that he wasn’t a fellow Fifer.

While the 24-year-old was signed up for his goalkeeping abilities rather than where he was born, his Fife-born boss spoke proudly of having another in his ranks at Gayfield.

Campbell proudly told Arbroath TV after his signing: “That’s what’s wrong with football; there are not enough Fifers in it.”

Gill spent 13 years with Dunfermline, where he came through the youth ranks before departing for Cowdenbeath last season.

While he has spent nearly half his footballing life in the Kingdom, he was actually born on the other side of the Firth of Forth.

Campbell ‘not pleased’

Gill recalled the moment he had to break the news to his new gaffer, which his new teammates found hilarious.

“It’s funny, because I’m not actually from Fife,” he laughed. “When I told him he wasn’t too happy.

Cammy Gill
Cammy Gill spent last season with Cowdenbeath.

“I thought I was going to get sacked on the spot.

“I’d been at Dunfermline for a number of years when I was younger.

“I’ve spent half my days in Fife but I’m Edinburgh-born.

“The gaffer wasn’t pleased. The boys have been winding me up a bit about it as well.”

Patience is key for Gill

Gill was handed his debut last Wednesday against former side Cowdenbeath in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Lichties ran out comfortable winners with their keeper having precious little to do in goal.

Regardless, the clean sheets are all the same to Gill and he knows his next game might not be as plain sailing.

He knows he may have to be patient to get that chance though with Derek ‘Gats’ Gaston the first-choice stopper.

Arbroath's first choice keeper Derek Gaston
Arbroath’s first choice keeper Derek Gaston.

“Last year, I left Dunfermline because I wanted to play games,” Gill explained.

“I’m wanting to jump back into it this season and play as many games as I can.

“Gats had an excellent season last year, along with the rest of the guys. It’s just one of these things with goalkeeping, you need to bide your time.

“When the opportunity comes you need to take it. I’ve been there before and I’ll keep plugging away and pushing Gats and he’ll be the same with me.

“We will push each other on to make each other better, which can only be good for Arbroath.”

Ian Campbell praises Arbroath determination and provides Ricky Little injury update

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]