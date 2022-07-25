EXCLUSIVE: Rory McAllister in line for Brechin City return after bid accepted by Cove Rangers By Scott Lorimer July 25 2022, 1.29pm Updated: July 25 2022, 1.52pm 0 Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister looks to be Brechin bound. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Former Dundee kid Grady McGrath targets Highland League golden boot in maiden Brechin City season Former Scotland and Dundee United boss Craig Levein not ruling out management return Aberdeen defeat gave Brechin players a ‘taste’ of top-flight football as Kirk eyes SPFL return Cross-border clubs make return to SPFL Trust Trophy with Courier columnist picked to do first-round draw