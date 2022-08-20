John Potter says Kelty were ‘miles better’ against Dunfermline in search for ‘fine balance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Potter says Kelty were ‘miles better’ against Dunfermline in search for ‘fine balance’

By Craig Cairns
August 20 2022, 7.14pm
John Potter was pleased with his side's performance.
John Potter was pleased with his side's performance.

John Potter was pleased with the way his side responded versus League 1 table-toppers Dunfermline Athletic.

Kelty Hearts held the Pars to a 0-0 at New Central Park after losing their opening three matches – most recently a 3-0 defeat by Clyde.

In stark contrast, James McPake’s side arrived in Kelty with maximum points.

The Maroon Machine edged the first half – in both possession and chances – and withstood a second-half onslaught to take a point.

Shaded first half

“We were miles better than last week in terms of our defensive shape and our work rate,” said Potter.

“We shaded it in the first half. The second half they changed their shape and they came at us and they were good.

“We had to defend strongly, defend our box well – and I thought we did that.”

Potter has not had his issues to seek so far this season.

Recruitment proved difficult, as did keeping players injury-free, but both those problems are easing now.

First starts

Steven Bell made his debut and was excellent alongside Jordan Forster, while Scott McGill and Darren Lyon were both given their first start.

Kallum Higginbotham lasted 90 minutes despite having an operating less than two weeks ago and Michael Tidser missed three months recently.

“We need to gel now,” said Potter.

“We’ve added competition, we were really light in numbers earlier in the season – we had four or five injuries.

Potter said his squad needs time to gel.

“At Livingston [in the Premier Sports Cup] I could barely pick a team. So hopefully we’re getting there now.

“It’s been really frustrating.

“Many of them have missed loads of games and loads of training and we’re part-time, we’re catching up.

Players ‘not far away’

“We’re pushing them to get fitter, but we can’t push them too hard because they’ll get injured,” added the Kelty boss.

“It’s a fine balance that I’m learning as well.

“Nathan Austin isn’t too far away It’s nothing serious, just a minor thing that keeps coming back.

“Reis Peggie is not too far away as well. Hopefully he’ll be back training the next few weeks.”

Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine frustrate Pars

