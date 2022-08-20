John Potter says Kelty were ‘miles better’ against Dunfermline in search for ‘fine balance’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Potter was pleased with the way his side responded versus League 1 table-toppers Dunfermline Athletic.

Kelty Hearts held the Pars to a 0-0 at New Central Park after losing their opening three matches – most recently a 3-0 defeat by Clyde.

In stark contrast, James McPake’s side arrived in Kelty with maximum points.

The Maroon Machine edged the first half – in both possession and chances – and withstood a second-half onslaught to take a point.

Shaded first half

“We were miles better than last week in terms of our defensive shape and our work rate,” said Potter.

“We shaded it in the first half. The second half they changed their shape and they came at us and they were good.

“We had to defend strongly, defend our box well – and I thought we did that.”

Potter has not had his issues to seek so far this season.

Recruitment proved difficult, as did keeping players injury-free, but both those problems are easing now.

First starts

Steven Bell made his debut and was excellent alongside Jordan Forster, while Scott McGill and Darren Lyon were both given their first start.

Kallum Higginbotham lasted 90 minutes despite having an operating less than two weeks ago and Michael Tidser missed three months recently.

“We need to gel now,” said Potter.

“We’ve added competition, we were really light in numbers earlier in the season – we had four or five injuries.

“At Livingston [in the Premier Sports Cup] I could barely pick a team. So hopefully we’re getting there now.

“It’s been really frustrating.

“Many of them have missed loads of games and loads of training and we’re part-time, we’re catching up.

Players ‘not far away’

“We’re pushing them to get fitter, but we can’t push them too hard because they’ll get injured,” added the Kelty boss.

“It’s a fine balance that I’m learning as well.

“Nathan Austin isn’t too far away It’s nothing serious, just a minor thing that keeps coming back.

“Reis Peggie is not too far away as well. Hopefully he’ll be back training the next few weeks.”