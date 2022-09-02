Dick Campbell insists ‘a lot of activity’ still to come for Arbroath in loan market

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath face Partick Thistle for the second time in a week on Saturday, when they welcome Ian McCall’s side to Gayfield.

The Lichties will be desperate kickstart their Championship season with a first win but will have to overturn an in-form Jags side who ran out 1-0 winners on Tuesday night in the Premier Sports Cup.

It could be a very different starting XI from that team with three new additions brought into the club on deadline day, as well as the departure of defensive mainstay Jason Thomson.

New right back Marcel Oakley could make a starting debut following the 35-year-old’s exit and with the absence of skipper Tam O’Brien to suspension.

Midfielder Dylan Tait could also make an appearance in the middle of the park and so too could striker Kareem Isiaka.

Arbroath have made 10 signings this summer, so far. They can still bring in more additions on domestic loans.

Campbell previously said he was looking to bring in at least two strikers. To do that, they will now have to rely on other Scottish clubs.

The Lichties boss hinted that there is still some activity to be done before the October 1 deadline.

“I’m very happy with the players that have come in,” Campbell said.

“There are still four weeks to go, there is still a lot of activity to happen yet.”

Team news

The side will also have to make do without last term’s player of the season Michael McKenna. The midfielder is out for a few weeks due to a knee problem.

However, boss Dick Campbell will be boosted by the return of Colin Hamilton. The left back missed the midweek game due to a knock picked up against the Accies last weekend.

Although Tuesday’s clash was a tough battle for the Lichties at time, the Arbroath boss expects tomorrow’s clash will play out differently.

“The new signings will be stripped and involved,” Campbell said. “It’s a different ball game tomorrow.

“I’m looking forward to the Thistle game, we’re looking for a response from the players.

“It’s going to be a different game. Partick will change their team as well, but I have no control over Partick Thistle. I can only influence Arbroath.”