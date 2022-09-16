Kyle Benedictus delighted with Dunfermline captain ‘honour’ but wants 11 leaders on the pitch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle Benedictus was boosted by the backing of his manager to captain Dunfermline Athletic this season.

After leading the side through some impressive displays in preseason, the Premier Sports Cup and the start of the league campaign, James McPake gave him the armband officially.

At just 21-year-old, boyhood Pard Chris Hamilton will be his vice-captain.

“I was delighted, obviously it is an honour,” said Benedictus, who also skippered Raith Rovers before his move to East End Park in the summer.

This weekend he will be reunited with the man who captained him at Raith, now-Falkirk manager John McGlynn.

“I was captain along the road and to come here and have the manager’s trust to be the captain here.

“It means a lot to my family being captain at two clubs but I just want to help the boys as much as I can and give them as much of my experience as I can.

“You need 11 captains out there, I am only one.”

Impressive defensive record

Benedictus has been part of a defence which has only conceded once in six league matches.

He started the season in a back two with Rhys Breen and has more recently been at the heart of a three involving Aaron Comrie.

“Everybody has got their own positives and negatives in a game,” added Benedictus.

“Everybody brings something different. I am just out there to lead them and hopefully we will all be together.

“It has been a good start and there is a really good sprit in the dressing room and around everyone at the club. We just need to keep this going.”

“The players know how big a game it is for the fans and the bragging rights.

“I never knew how big a game it was until I signed so obviously it is one that I will look forward to playing in.”

Call for fans to be ‘twelfth man’

The experience centre-half called on the home support to do their bit – which they have already started by selling out the North West Stand.

“You want to win your home games and the fans can be your twelfth man. I’m sure that there will be some atmosphere when we go out there on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline’s postponed trip to play Clyde from last weekend will now take place on Tuesday, October 18 at the Fountain of Youth Stadium.

