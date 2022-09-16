Kyle Benedictus delighted with Dunfermline captain ‘honour’ but wants 11 leaders on the pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Kyle Benedictus delighted with Dunfermline captain ‘honour’ but wants 11 leaders on the pitch

By Craig Cairns
September 16 2022, 6.30pm
Leading from the back: Kyle Benedictus. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Kyle Benedictus was boosted by the backing of his manager to captain Dunfermline Athletic this season.

After leading the side through some impressive displays in preseason, the Premier Sports Cup and the start of the league campaign, James McPake gave him the armband officially.

At just 21-year-old, boyhood Pard Chris Hamilton will be his vice-captain.

“I was delighted, obviously it is an honour,” said Benedictus, who also skippered Raith Rovers before his move to East End Park in the summer.

This weekend he will be reunited with the man who captained him at Raith, now-Falkirk manager John McGlynn.

“I was captain along the road and to come here and have the manager’s trust to be the captain here.

Kyle Benedictus wants all the players to be leaders. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“It means a lot to my family being captain at two clubs but I just want to help the boys as much as I can and give them as much of my experience as I can.

“You need 11 captains out there, I am only one.”

Impressive defensive record

Benedictus has been part of a defence which has only conceded once in six league matches.

He started the season in a back two with Rhys Breen and has more recently been at the heart of a three involving Aaron Comrie.

“Everybody has got their own positives and negatives in a game,” added Benedictus.

“Everybody brings something different. I am just out there to lead them and hopefully we will all be together.

“It has been a good start and there is a really good sprit in the dressing room and around everyone at the club. We just need to keep this going.”

“The players know how big a game it is for the fans and the bragging rights.

“I never knew how big a game it was until I signed so obviously it is one that I will look forward to playing in.”

Call for fans to be ‘twelfth man’

The experience centre-half called on the home support to do their bit – which they have already started by selling out the North West Stand.

“You want to win your home games and the fans can be your twelfth man. I’m sure that there will be some atmosphere when we go out there on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline’s postponed trip to play Clyde from last weekend will now take place on Tuesday, October 18 at the Fountain of Youth Stadium.

