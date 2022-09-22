Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance

By Craig Cairns
September 22 2022, 11.31am
Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Matty Todd thinks the SPFL Trust Trophy is a great platform for younger players to make their mark.

The 21-year-old made his Pars debut in what was then the Irn Bru Cup back in 2018.

He was part of a Dunfermline side which also gave starting debuts to Lewis McCann and Paul Allan. They ran out 2-1 winners in Inverness.

“My first game for Dunfermline came in this cup competition,” Todd told the SPFL Trust Football Powered Podcast.

“Back then, when we played Inverness they were a quality team at the high end of the Championship.

“We put out a young side. It’s a great opportunity for younger players to test themselves.”

Tough Celtic B test

Dunfermline boss James McPake said he is taking the competition seriously though may use it to give certain players some game-time.

The Pars were due to take on Celtic B this weekend but will now be played on Tuesday, November 15. due to international call-ups.

They are managed by McPake’s former Dundee teammate Darren O’Dea and defeated Livingston B in the previous round.

Todd, who was singled out by his manager for praise a few weeks ago, knows that the Celtic youngsters aren’t to be taken lightly.

“It’s going to be a test,” he said. “They are full of young lads looking to show what they can do at a level which is good.

“We’ve got to go in there as a squad, prepare correctly and hopefully we will win the game.”

Matty Todd pay close attention to Dunfermline’s Gary Oliver. Photograph: Craig Brown.

On the importance of this competition for Dunfermline’s season, whose priority is to gain promotion from League 1, Todd added: “You want to have a good cup run, whether it be the Trust Trophy or the Scottish Cup or whatever cup.

“We’ll prepare right and hopefully get through to the next round.

“You see it throughout the streets on a match day, the fans who turn out to support the team – it’s massive what the club means to the town.

“If we bring success to the fans, even more will turn out.”

Editor's Picks