Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance

Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Matty Todd thinks the SPFL Trust Trophy is a great platform for younger players to make their mark.

The 21-year-old made his Pars debut in what was then the Irn Bru Cup back in 2018.

He was part of a Dunfermline side which also gave starting debuts to Lewis McCann and Paul Allan. They ran out 2-1 winners in Inverness.

“My first game for Dunfermline came in this cup competition,” Todd told the SPFL Trust Football Powered Podcast.

“Back then, when we played Inverness they were a quality team at the high end of the Championship.

“We put out a young side. It’s a great opportunity for younger players to test themselves.”

Tough Celtic B test

Dunfermline boss James McPake said he is taking the competition seriously though may use it to give certain players some game-time.

The Pars were due to take on Celtic B this weekend but will now be played on Tuesday, November 15. due to international call-ups.

They are managed by McPake’s former Dundee teammate Darren O’Dea and defeated Livingston B in the previous round.

Todd, who was singled out by his manager for praise a few weeks ago, knows that the Celtic youngsters aren’t to be taken lightly.

“It’s going to be a test,” he said. “They are full of young lads looking to show what they can do at a level which is good.

“We’ve got to go in there as a squad, prepare correctly and hopefully we will win the game.”

On the importance of this competition for Dunfermline’s season, whose priority is to gain promotion from League 1, Todd added: “You want to have a good cup run, whether it be the Trust Trophy or the Scottish Cup or whatever cup.

“We’ll prepare right and hopefully get through to the next round.

“You see it throughout the streets on a match day, the fans who turn out to support the team – it’s massive what the club means to the town.

“If we bring success to the fans, even more will turn out.”