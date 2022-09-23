Dick Campbell appears to admit defeat in search for new striker as Arbroath welcome back star duo for East Fife clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dick Campbell appears to admit defeat in search for new striker as Arbroath welcome back star duo for East Fife clash

By Scott Lorimer
September 23 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 23 2022, 6.26pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

Arbroath’s summer transfer business looks to be finished, despite Dick Campbell’s initial hopes of bringing in attacking reinforcements.

The Lichties’ boss previously expressed his desire to bring in at least two forwards but only managed to land Kareem Isiaka on deadline day.

Two other strikers had been lined up for loan moves from clubs south of the border but both fell through at the last moment.

The domestic loan window remains open until October 1. However, despite initial queries, no suitable options appear to be forthcoming.

The Arbroath boss says his side will need to roll their sleeves up until the winter window opens.

“We’re just going to have to get on with it,” Campbell said. “We need to batter on now and leave it until January.”

Team news

Meanwhile, Arbroath will look to build on last week’s victory over Morton when the welcome East Fife to Gayfield in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The clash will see boss Stevie Crawford take charge of the Bayview side of the final time before departing for Dundee United.

Although playing a side two leagues below and with managerial uncertainty hanging over them, Dick Campbell’s side will not take anything for granted however.

The Lichties will look to book their place in the fourth round of the tournament and make it two wins on the bounce.

They will have to do so without two key men.

Ricky Little looks set to miss out this weekend.
Ricky Little looks set to miss out this weekend.

Ricky Little looks set to miss out due to a calf injury. The Lichties’ stalwart had to be replaced early in last weekend’s victory at Cappielow and is still struggling.

Hibs loanee Dylan Tait also misses out. The 20-year-old midfielder is cup-tied having featured for the Premiership side’s B team against Brechin City in the previous round of the competition.

However, those two absentees will likely be replaced by skipper Tam O’Brien and Scott Allan.

Arbroath boss Campbell doesn’t expect too many changes to his side come the 3pm kick off.

Scott Allan will return for Arbroath this weekend.
Scott Allan will return for Arbroath this weekend.

“I’ve only got 18 players at my disposal so I can’t mix things up too much,” he told Courier Sport.

“We did really well last week, I’m not planning on making many changes.

“I would think the two out and two in would be the best answer to that but I’ll have a final look at the team before kick-off.”

 

Editor's Picks