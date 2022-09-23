Dick Campbell appears to admit defeat in search for new striker as Arbroath welcome back star duo for East Fife clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath’s summer transfer business looks to be finished, despite Dick Campbell’s initial hopes of bringing in attacking reinforcements.

The Lichties’ boss previously expressed his desire to bring in at least two forwards but only managed to land Kareem Isiaka on deadline day.

Two other strikers had been lined up for loan moves from clubs south of the border but both fell through at the last moment.

We are delighted to announce the signing of 21-year-old striker Kareem Isiaka who has signed for the club until January. We hope our supporters give Kareem a very warm welcome to the club! Welcome Kareem!https://t.co/VvRXDUyDjD pic.twitter.com/T2I6ILsaV8 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) September 1, 2022

The domestic loan window remains open until October 1. However, despite initial queries, no suitable options appear to be forthcoming.

The Arbroath boss says his side will need to roll their sleeves up until the winter window opens.

“We’re just going to have to get on with it,” Campbell said. “We need to batter on now and leave it until January.”

Team news

Meanwhile, Arbroath will look to build on last week’s victory over Morton when the welcome East Fife to Gayfield in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The clash will see boss Stevie Crawford take charge of the Bayview side of the final time before departing for Dundee United.

Although playing a side two leagues below and with managerial uncertainty hanging over them, Dick Campbell’s side will not take anything for granted however.

The Lichties will look to book their place in the fourth round of the tournament and make it two wins on the bounce.

They will have to do so without two key men.

Ricky Little looks set to miss out due to a calf injury. The Lichties’ stalwart had to be replaced early in last weekend’s victory at Cappielow and is still struggling.

Hibs loanee Dylan Tait also misses out. The 20-year-old midfielder is cup-tied having featured for the Premiership side’s B team against Brechin City in the previous round of the competition.

However, those two absentees will likely be replaced by skipper Tam O’Brien and Scott Allan.

Arbroath boss Campbell doesn’t expect too many changes to his side come the 3pm kick off.

“I’ve only got 18 players at my disposal so I can’t mix things up too much,” he told Courier Sport.

“We did really well last week, I’m not planning on making many changes.

“I would think the two out and two in would be the best answer to that but I’ll have a final look at the team before kick-off.”