Tam O’Ware hails ‘massive three points’ for Kelty Hearts and opens up on ‘rare injury’

The unacceptable defeat at FC Edinburgh was the motivation for Kelty Hearts’ most recent win.

Tuesday night’s victory over Queen of the South followed a disappointing result, and performance, versus the league leaders.

Kelty are still without a win on the road in League 1 this season.

That is in stark contrast to their home form which the Maroon Machine added to with Tuesday’s 1-0 win thanks to Michael Tidser’s goal.

“It’s massive,” said stadium man of the match Tam O’Ware.

He led the backline as it threw itself in the way of almost everything thrown at it – leaving Darren Jamieson in the Kelty goal without a save to make.

Making amends

“We had a look at ourselves after Saturday [versus FC Edinburgh],” added the defender.

“We knew it was not going to be acceptable.

“Saturday actually hurt more than previous defeats, just in the manner in which we played.

“I think you saw a different team from the outset tonight. We defended as a unit, attacked with purpose.

“There was a real desire to win the game – albeit it was a bit scrappy second, but it can’t always be pretty.

“We managed to hold on and it’s a massive three points.”

Rare injury

Kelty boss John Potter has not had his selection issues to seek this season and O’Ware is one of those he has been denied the services of recently.

The centre half said it took a while to properly diagnose the issue.

Tuesday was the 29-year-old’s first league start since Alloa at the start of August, following sub appearances versus Airdrie and FC Edinburgh.

“I’m getting there,” said O’Ware. “Since I came back I picked up a heel injury in the [Premier Sports Cup] and couldn’t really get to the bottom of it.

“Eventually I went to get a scan after about a month and it wasn’t what we thought, the tendon was flared up.

“Which was good because I could get an injection.

“Instead, we thought it would be bone bruising and it would be three, four months.

“It’s quite a rare injury, I’ve spoken to a lot of physios who’ve not really heard of it.

“[Tonight] I felt more like myself – what I showed last season, what I’ve shown over the years.”