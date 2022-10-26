Scout Report: How ‘bully’ Kallum Higginbotham has deputised as Kelty Hearts’ No 9

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts have not had their injury issues to seek this season.

There have been many different combinations used in the back four of John Potter’s 4-3-3.

Despite this the defence has tightened up somewhat from earlier in the season, recording clean sheets in victories over Airdrie and Queen of the South this month.

The other end of the pitch has been more of an issue, though you wouldn’t know it from the numbers they are putting on the board.

The Maroon Machine have scored six goals in their last three but have done so without a recognised No 9.

Injury issues

Nathan Austin is a proven goalscorer at League 1 level but has already had a couple of spells on the sidelines this season.

Kyle Doherty was tried after he was signed in the summer following the 21-year-old’s release from Albion Rovers but fell out of favour.

Kallum Higginbotham was tried as the No 9 in the front three in preseason and the one Premier Sports Cup appearance he made.

He did so from the start in the league for the first time in the draw at home to Dunfermline and two weeks later in the win at Falkirk.

That was Kelty’s first point and first win of the league season, respectively.

Higginbotham picked up an injury of his own after Austin’s return and has been required to fill the role again since his return.

‘Bully’

He looks likely to continue in the position as his side travel to East End Park to take on lead leaders – and his former side – Dunfermline this weekend.

Higginbotham was singled out by the Queen of the South manager after the 1-0 win at New Central Park earlier this month.

Wullie Gibson said after the game that the forward had “bullied” his central defenders.

In the recent win over Falkirk, their first points on the road, there were countless examples of him playing the No 9 role as naturally as anyone else in the league.

For the second goal versus Falkirk on Saturday he takes Tam O’Ware’s long pass on his chest before turning and finding Alfredo Agyeman.

Higginbotham sets up Agyeman v Falkirk:

Later in the same half he uses his movement to get between the two defenders, take it down and set up Jamie Barjonas for a chance.

Higginbotham sets up Barjonas:

Before the break he is again heavily involved, this time for Nicky Low’s fantastic long-range strike.

He doesn’t win the initial header but is a nuisance.

He then collects the pass from the won second ball and links one more time before setting up Low’s fierce strike.

Low’s chance:

In the second half there is a great chance for Agyeman to get his hat-trick, after he bagged a double in the first eight minutes.

Once more Higginbotham is at the heart of it, again taking the ball down in the opposition half and looking for a lay-off.

Agyeman goes close:

He hasn’t scored yet this season but, as well as the above, he set up Agyeman for the second goal in the 2-1 over Clyde.

He was also a huge part of the counter-attack that made it 2-0 in the first meeting with Falkirk.

Given his stature and natural position as a wide man or No 10, he is naturally inclined to come deep – especially with the likes of Agyeman bombing on.

He has also shown that he can mix it up when leading the line for this resurgent Kelty side.