Forfar boss Ray McKinnon welcomes SFA decision to overturn Tomas Brindley’s red card

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon has welcomed the SFA’s decision to rescind Tomas Brindley’s red card.

Brindley was sent-off 47 minutes into his side’s 1-0 defeat over Elgin on Monday for a slide tackle on the halfway line.

But after Loons lodged an appeal, the red card has been downgraded to a yellow – freeing Brindley up to star for Forfar against Annan on Saturday.

Loons’ win Red card Appeal



Forfar Athletic officials received news from the SFA this morning that they have been successful in the appeal against the red card issued to Tomas Brindlay on Monday against Elgin City.

The SFA panel earlier today downgraded the red to a yellow card. — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) January 6, 2023

“We are delighted with the outcome from the SFA,” said Forfar boss Ray McKinnon.

“I firmly believed at the time it was never a sending off and the footage proved that.

“It had an impact on the game but we can’t change that now. All we can change is what happens next.

“Referees have a very difficult job and don’t always get it right. The good thing is he’s available for Saturday.”

Meanwhile, McKinnon is delighted to make former Aberdeen star Seb Ross his first signing.

“Seb is a young lad with a lot of energy and potential,” said McKinnon.

“He was at Aberdeen for the early part of his career and now needs a fresh start. Hopefully we can give him a platform at Forfar.”