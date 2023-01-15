3 Arbroath talking points as they claim crucial point at wind-swept Ayr United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath picked up a valuable point at a wind-swept Ayr United – but it was almost a MUCH better day for the Angus side.

Strikes from Sean Adarkwa and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cancelled out Ben Dempsey’s controversial first-half penalty to put Lichties 2-1 up after 63 minutes.

But a late header from Sean McGinty denied Dick Campbell’s side a win that could have been pivotal in their Championship survival bid.

Courier Sport was at Somerset Park on Saturday and here are three talking points from the game:

Arbroath have added flair and fight to their side

It’s early days, but the January transfer window is already looking like it could be successful for Arbroath.

Their January arrivals have hit the ground running and enhanced the squad.

Midfielder Joao Balde has slotted straight into the heart of the Arbroath midfield and Ryan Dow looks like a clever player.

Ben El-Mhanni now has three assists and two goals in his first three starts for Lichties.

Adarkwa is improving with every game. He showed some great touches and hold-up play and clearly has a striker’s instinct as he proved with his goal.

With Steven Hetherington yet to make his debut and the promise of more arrivals, Arbroath look like they’ll have a much-bolstered squad for the crucial run-in.

Dick Campbell sees red again at Somerset Park but ref didn’t help matters

Dick Campbell is no stranger to the Somerset Park turf.

In one of the most famous managerial sending offs in history, Campbell was given a seven-game ban for confronting referee Mike Roncone on the Ayr pitch during a 4-1 loss in 2018.

He took to the field again on Saturday, albeit briefly, to question whistler Craig Napier.

Napier angered Arbroath at a soft penalty award as Jayden Mitchell-Lawson fell under a challenge from David Gold.

It looked incredibly harsh on the visitors.

Campbell was tipped over the edge as Yasin Ben El-Mhanni was wiped out on the touchline.

Make no mistake, Campbell deserved to be sent off for his reaction.

But ref Napier’s poor officiating did little to help matters.

Arbroath want points, not plaudits

There’s a real feeling that Arbroath are, slowly, turning the corner.

The win at Dundee on January 2nd was huge.

The fighting spirit they showed at Ayr to come back from a goal down and lead for 13 minutes was much more like the Arbroath of old.

They deserve praise but will take points over plaudits any day.

At 2-1, Arbroath were within a point of eighth-placed Cove Rangers and six ahead of Hamilton.

By time up, Cove levelled to maintain their four point lead and Accies cut the gap to four.

All three teams are battling to stay up and it will be down to who can turn draws into wins.