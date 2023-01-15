3 Arbroath talking points as they claim crucial point at wind-swept Ayr United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

3 Arbroath talking points as they claim crucial point at wind-swept Ayr United

By Ewan Smith
January 15 2023, 5.00pm
Arbroath deserved their draw at Ayr United. Image: SNS
Arbroath deserved their draw at Ayr United. Image: SNS

Arbroath picked up a valuable point at a wind-swept Ayr United – but it was almost a MUCH better day for the Angus side.

Strikes from Sean Adarkwa and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cancelled out Ben Dempsey’s controversial first-half penalty to put Lichties 2-1 up after 63 minutes.

But a late header from Sean McGinty denied Dick Campbell’s side a win that could have been pivotal in their Championship survival bid.

Courier Sport was at Somerset Park on Saturday and here are three talking points from the game:

Arbroath have added flair and fight to their side

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni turned in another crucial display for Arbroath. Image: SNS

It’s early days, but the January transfer window is already looking like it could be successful for Arbroath.

Their January arrivals have hit the ground running and enhanced the squad.

Midfielder Joao Balde has slotted straight into the heart of the Arbroath midfield and Ryan Dow looks like a clever player.

Ben El-Mhanni now has three assists and two goals in his first three starts for Lichties.

Adarkwa is improving with every game. He showed some great touches and hold-up play and clearly has a striker’s instinct as he proved with his goal.

With Steven Hetherington yet to make his debut and the promise of more arrivals, Arbroath look like they’ll have a much-bolstered squad for the crucial run-in.

Dick Campbell sees red again at Somerset Park but ref didn’t help matters

Dick Campbell is no stranger to the Somerset Park turf.

In one of the most famous managerial sending offs in history, Campbell was given a seven-game ban for confronting referee Mike Roncone on the Ayr pitch during a 4-1 loss in 2018.

He took to the field again on Saturday, albeit briefly, to question whistler Craig Napier.

Napier angered Arbroath at a soft penalty award as Jayden Mitchell-Lawson fell under a challenge from David Gold.

It looked incredibly harsh on the visitors.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was sent-off in the draw with Ayr United. Image: SNS

Campbell was tipped over the edge as Yasin Ben El-Mhanni was wiped out on the touchline.

Make no mistake, Campbell deserved to be sent off for his reaction.

But ref Napier’s poor officiating did little to help matters.

Arbroath want points, not plaudits

There’s a real feeling that Arbroath are, slowly, turning the corner.

The win at Dundee on January 2nd was huge.

The fighting spirit they showed at Ayr to come back from a goal down and lead for 13 minutes was much more like the Arbroath of old.

They deserve praise but will take points over plaudits any day.

Arbroath almost collected a vital win at Ayr United. Image: SNS

At 2-1, Arbroath were within a point of eighth-placed Cove Rangers and six ahead of Hamilton.

By time up, Cove levelled to maintain their four point lead and Accies cut the gap to four.

All three teams are battling to stay up and it will be down to who can turn draws into wins.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

The Dunfermline players celebrate after Josh Edwards makes it 3-0. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Peterhead talking points: Josh Edwards wonderful, Chris Mochrie man-management and the…
Matty Todd celebrates after scoring the second goal versus Peterhead. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd reveals coaching advice after another spectacular strike for Dunfermline - and why…
Middleton celebrates. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Is Glenn Middleton enjoying his best form since Rangers…
Arbroath have covered their pitch ahead of Saturday's clash with Motherwell. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
VIDEO: Arbroath put covers down to beat big freeze ahead of Scottish Cup tie…
Alex Jakubiak scores from the spot against Hamilton.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer wants more from his attacking options as he praises Alex…
St Johnstone have big on-field and off-field issues. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone has lost its way - big problems need addressed on…
Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston

Most Read

1
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for…
2
A yellow weather warning remains in place for parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
3
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
4
Work will begin on the road on Monday. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife
5
Vivian Ogilvy. Image: Facebook.
Sheriff tells Kirrie woman ‘I cannot trust you’ but stops short of remanding her
6
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
7
This four bedroom flat is in the Perthshire village of Dunning. Image: PSPC.
5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
8
Kinfolk Barbershop Owner Ryan McArtney wears a hair system. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee…
9
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
10
Kathleen Carnegie. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus woman jailed for abusing bus driver, bingo staff, shop workers and police

More from The Courier

Firefighters battling a fire in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Firefighters called to flat fire on Kirkcaldy Street
Performers dressed as Vikings take part in a torch-lit march through Glasgow city centre this evening hosted by Celtic Connections in 2022.
Celtic Connections fields a host of local talent
Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a campaign visit in Scotland last year. Image: PA
Keir Starmer opens new rift with Scottish Labour over gender recognition
The hit and run happened on Den Walk in Methil. Image: Google Street View
Teenager taken to hospital after Methil hit-and-run
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
Brian Cox. Image: PA
Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon's 'canny' independence push as he defends JK Rowling over…
Anstruther Lifeboat launching. Image: Anstruther RNLI.
VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows Fife lifeboat crews embark on rescue in atrocious conditions
Clear up at Glamis after the high winds. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Weather warning remains in place as Angus clear-up operation gets under way
The accused has been ordered to work with addiction services to beat his cocaine habit.
Fife driver at SIXTEEN times cocaine limit was in drug-induced psychosis
The property at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle. Image: Auction House Scotland
Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k

Editor's Picks