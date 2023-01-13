Ryan Dow: Arbroath have done amazing work off the park and we want to do the same ON it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Ryan Dow: Arbroath have done amazing work off the park and we want to do the same ON it

By Ewan Smith
January 13 2023, 1.00pm
Ryan Dow is keen to make an impact at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Ryan Dow is keen to make an impact at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Ryan Dow believes the work going on behind the scenes at Arbroath is transformational as the ambitious Gayfield side look to the future.

Arbroath invested in a major six-figure upgrade of their stadium entrance, main stand and floodlights during the summer.

The Angus side is thriving off the park.

A popular club shop is in the heart of the town centre to increase merchandising revenue and Arbroath have a record 1,500 season ticket holders.

On it, though, they are currently embroiled in a three-team Championship survival fight with Hamilton and Cove Rangers.

And new signing Dow knows only too well how important it is for the players to get it right.

Ex-Dundee United ace Dow was relegated with Dunfermline last year.

And he is in no mood to suffer that fate with Lichties.

“When I first came to the ground after signing I couldn’t believe the changes they’d made over the summer,” said Dow, who faces Ayr United on Saturday.

Ryan Dow with Dick Campbell. Image: Arbroath FC

“I played here last year with Dunfermline and it was a dramatic change.

“The front of the ground has been completely redeveloped, with a new reception entrance for players.

“It looks fantastic and Arbroath have clearly invested heavily in the infrastructure.

“They have attracted sharp operators like Paul Reid from Dundee United to work for them in the commercial department.

Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid. Image: SNS

“It’s a club going places off the park.

“In the short-time I’ve been here, I’ve been struck by how professionally run Arbroath is.

“As a player you want to be part of a club that has ambition and vision.

“There’s always pressure on you to perform. But we all want the club to succeed on the park so we can be part of this journey.”

Ryan Dow: Part-time football could prolong my career

Ryan Dow at Dunfermline last season. Image: SNS

Dow went part-time in the summer after spending most of his career in full-time football.

In over 100 games at United, Dow starred in the Scottish Cup and League Cup finals in 2014 and 2015.

Now at 31, he believes the step into part-time football could prolong his career.

Bobby Linn, who often takes 40,000 steps a day, is a prime example of how a player can play into his late 30s.

“I’ve readjusted my life to go part-time,” said attacker Dow. “At first that’s hard and you wonder how your fitness will be.

Ryan Dow starred in two cup finals at Dundee United. Image: SNS

“But in a strange sense I feel sharper on matchdays.

“We work really hard in training and have a sports scientist looking after us.

“We have less sessions in and week and it means you can go in harder on matchdays.

“Bobby Linn is an inspiration to us all. He’s 37 but never seems to get any older on the pitch.

“He has kept himself supremely fit and is a great example of how sharp you can be as a part-time player.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

John Mahon. Image: SNS.
John Mahon is released by St Johnstone, with return to Ireland expected to follow
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
Seb Ross is enjoying life at Forfar. Image: Forfar Athletic
Ex-Aberdeen kid Seb Ross says Forfar boss Ray McKinnon has restored his football 'feelgood…
Matej Poplatnik holds the Challenge Cup trophy and this week's goal hero John Frederiksen. Images: SNS.
The amazing Raith Rovers Challenge Cup run with no defeats for over FOUR years
Fox speaks to the media on Thursday. Image: SNS
Liam Fox contracts hint as gauntlet is laid down to Dundee United stars
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer expects Partick Thistle entertainment as Dundee boss gives update on Paul McGowan…
Max Kucheriavyi and Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
'Quality' St Johnstone kid Max Kucheriavyi unlucky to not get more Premiership game time…
For the fans: John Frederiksen celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen dedicates goal to Raith Rovers fans after 'surprise' at continued backing
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone comeback striker Chris Kane takes another big step forward as shooting practice…
Mulgrew now has a deal until 2024. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew contract extension revealed as Dundee United star brings 'added value'

Most Read

1
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
2
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
3
Some Broughty Ferry residents like Mary Wiseman would like to see Brook Street pedestrianised. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Does Broughty Ferry road closure chaos show why Brook Street should be pedestrianised?
4
Alan Scott arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court for his latest sentencing
Serial Dundee offender told he could drive again despite SIX lifetime bans
5
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
6
Martin Compston told the story on his podcast (Eoin Carey/PA)
Martin Compston reveals why The View frontman Kyle Falconer missed his wedding
7
St John's Shopping Centre in Perth.
Description released of three women suspected of stealing thousands from woman, 83, in Perth
8
Sonny Mone was killed in Craiginches Prison in Aberdeen in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left ‘trail of slaughter in their…
9
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
10
Balhousie Care Home, Pitlochry
Worried daughter slams Pitlochry care home as improvement deadline looms

More from The Courier

The Diageo Leven bottling facility.
Workers at Fife Diageo plant to strike over pay dispute
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
'Depraved' Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for 'dream'…
Tayside Symphony Orchestra during a previous performance at the Reid Hall. Image: Angus Alive
Stage set for Tayside Symphony Orchestra return to Forfar's Reid Hall after three-year Covid…
Female student talking a photograph of the notice board in high school. Girl taking a picture of exam timetable with her mobile phone in school.; Shutterstock ID 1716664462; purchase_order: ; job:
Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Diane McLeay, 77, Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire pensioner's health fears over Covid vaccine allergy
Veteran songsmith Dougie MacLean is playing Crieff's Strathearn Arts venue tomorrow.
National musical treasure Dougie MacLean set for Crieff show
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left 'numb' after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege

Editor's Picks