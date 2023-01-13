Ryan Dow: Arbroath have done amazing work off the park and we want to do the same ON it

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Dow believes the work going on behind the scenes at Arbroath is transformational as the ambitious Gayfield side look to the future.

Arbroath invested in a major six-figure upgrade of their stadium entrance, main stand and floodlights during the summer.

The Angus side is thriving off the park.

A popular club shop is in the heart of the town centre to increase merchandising revenue and Arbroath have a record 1,500 season ticket holders.

On it, though, they are currently embroiled in a three-team Championship survival fight with Hamilton and Cove Rangers.

And new signing Dow knows only too well how important it is for the players to get it right.

Ex-Dundee United ace Dow was relegated with Dunfermline last year.

And he is in no mood to suffer that fate with Lichties.

“When I first came to the ground after signing I couldn’t believe the changes they’d made over the summer,” said Dow, who faces Ayr United on Saturday.

“I played here last year with Dunfermline and it was a dramatic change.

“The front of the ground has been completely redeveloped, with a new reception entrance for players.

“It looks fantastic and Arbroath have clearly invested heavily in the infrastructure.

“They have attracted sharp operators like Paul Reid from Dundee United to work for them in the commercial department.

“It’s a club going places off the park.

“In the short-time I’ve been here, I’ve been struck by how professionally run Arbroath is.

“As a player you want to be part of a club that has ambition and vision.

“There’s always pressure on you to perform. But we all want the club to succeed on the park so we can be part of this journey.”

Ryan Dow: Part-time football could prolong my career

Dow went part-time in the summer after spending most of his career in full-time football.

In over 100 games at United, Dow starred in the Scottish Cup and League Cup finals in 2014 and 2015.

Now at 31, he believes the step into part-time football could prolong his career.

Bobby Linn, who often takes 40,000 steps a day, is a prime example of how a player can play into his late 30s.

“I’ve readjusted my life to go part-time,” said attacker Dow. “At first that’s hard and you wonder how your fitness will be.

“But in a strange sense I feel sharper on matchdays.

“We work really hard in training and have a sports scientist looking after us.

“We have less sessions in and week and it means you can go in harder on matchdays.

“Bobby Linn is an inspiration to us all. He’s 37 but never seems to get any older on the pitch.

“He has kept himself supremely fit and is a great example of how sharp you can be as a part-time player.”