Brechin complete deal to sign French defender Aubrel Koutsimouka

Brechin City have bolstered their squad for the Highland League run-in with the signing of French defender Aubrel Koutsimouka.

Centre-back Koutsimouka, 21, has arrived on a free transfer following his release from French side Stade Brest 29 B.

Brechin boss Andy Kirk has signed Koutsimouka after he impressed during a short training stint.

“He’s a player that has been recommended to us,” Kirk told Brechin Ciy’s website.

“He’s been at Brentford B team which is a good calibre, is 6ft1, very athletic and can play anywhere on the left side of defence.

✍️🇫🇷 𝗞𝗢𝗨𝗧𝗦𝗜𝗠𝗢𝗨𝗞𝗔 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗖𝗞𝗦 𝗜𝗡 Manager Andy Kirk has bolstered his defensive options with the addition of 21 year-old Frenchman Aubrel Koutsimouka on a deal until the end of the season. Bienvenue Aubrel! Full story ➡️ https://t.co/xNG0LWQ8S1 pic.twitter.com/S0wp7fah1S — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) January 24, 2023

“We’re looking forward to getting him on the pitch and seeing what he can do for us.

“Aubrel will hopefully make a big impact between now and the end of the season.”

Aubrel Koutsimouka impressed at Brentford

He also spent two years at Brentford’s under-23s after earning rave reviews for his tough-tackling style.

He netted four goals in 18 games in his debut season in Brentford’s B team in 2019/20.

Two of those efforts came in a friendly against Chinese side Beijing Renhe.

📹 MATCH ACTION: Watch highlights as #BrentfordB beat Beijing Renhe 2-0 on Friday with Aubrel Koutsimouka netting both goals.#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/SEjCIJjSo5 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 14, 2020

But he was released by the English Premier League side in 2021 and returned to France.

Now, after a year back home, he’s joined City in their bid to win a place back in the SPFL.

Brechin are in the midst of a 30-game unbeaten run in the league.

They are battling it out with Buckie Thistle for the title and the chance to return to the SPFL via the pyramid play-offs.